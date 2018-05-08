An Indian American high school sophomore in Washington has recently won two top prizes for a low-cost portable air quality sensor he developed.
Nikhil Devanathan, a student at Kennewick High School, was honored with two Grand Champion prizes at the Mid-Columbia Science and Engineering Fair for his creation, according to the Kennewick School District.
The sensor measures dust, ozone, carbon monoxide and volatile chemicals along with temperature and humidity, according to the school district’s news release.
The device is small, powered by a double-A battery and connects with a smartphone through a mobile app he created. Devanathan envisions his sensor being used by small communities with limited resources, it said.
“I learned that six million people a year, 200,000 in the U.S. alone, die from poor air quality,” he said in the news release. “I wanted to raise awareness and possibly open up solutions to this problem.”
For winning the fair, Devanathan qualified for the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Pittsburgh, Pa., to be held May 18 and May 19.
Both of Devanathan’s parents are scientists and science and engineering have long interested him, the release said. He says a lot of people advised him on his sensor but specifically credits David Atkinson of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and two professors at the University of Washington and University of Texas for their guidance, it said.
Devanathan, who is also enrolled in Kennewick High’s International Baccalaureate program, says he doesn’t have a firm list of colleges he’d like to attend, though Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University and Carnegie Mellon University are his dream schools, and he hopes to study computer science or electrical engineering as a means to break into robotics.
