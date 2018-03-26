Democratic presidential runner-up in 2016 Hillary Clinton faced somewhat of a backlash to her Facebook post March 17 about the comments she made in an earlier interview in India regarding the Republican who defeated her for the presidency, Donald Trump.
Clinton wrote that during the interview at the India Today Conclave she was asked whether Trump is a virus or a symptom of something deeper going on in American society.
“My first instinct was to defend Americans and explain how Donald Trump could have been elected,” Clinton wrote.
In the interview, Clinton said in 2016 she was successful in parts of the country that are “optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving-forward” while Trump won more “backward” regions, the Washington Free Beacon reported.
“His whole campaign, ‘Make America Great Again,’ was looking backward,” she said. “You know, ‘you didn’t like black people getting rights, you don’t like women getting jobs, you don’t want to see that Indian American succeeding more than you are, whatever your problem is, I’m going to solve it.'”
The comments drew criticism from people in both parties.
Clinton claimed in her Facebook post that her remark about Democratic regions contributing more to the economy was to explain why there was less optimism in areas that voted Republican, the publication said.
"That doesn’t mean the coasts versus the heartland, it doesn’t even mean entire states. In fact, it more often captures the divisions between more dynamic urban areas and less prosperous small towns within states," Clinton said.
The American Hindu Coalition expressed dismay at Clinton's comments.
In a March 14 news release, responding to Clinton's March 10 comments to India Today in Mumbai, AHC national adviser Niraj Antani, an Indian American Republican state representative in Ohio, said, “Mrs. Clinton defamed millions of Indian Americans who voted for Donald Trump in my home state of Ohio and across America. Mrs. Clinton’s statement that Trump voters are backward, didn’t like black people getting rights, don’t like women getting jobs, and don’t want to see Indian Americans succeed is nothing but hate speech against Trump supporters who are also Indian Americans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.