The Cerritos, Calif., Abhimanyu Shakha, or branch of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with firefighters from Cerritos Station #30.
They began the event by explaining the meaning of Raksha Bandhan. After introducing the organization, Dr. Amit Desai, the karyavaha of Abhimanyu Shakha, explained the significance of the festival. The tying of rakhi, he said, signifies that they be blessed with good health, and that they achieve success in their life.
Desai also explained that Raksha Bandhan symbolizes the spirit of brotherhood and harmony amongst all sections of the society, irrespective of their race, religion, or color.
“On this auspicious occasion, we inspire ourselves with the true spirit of service and sacrifice for the welfare of the society and find therein the highest spiritual fulfillment of human life,” he said.
The volunteers, known as sevaks and sevikas, provided a traditional Indian lunch to the firemen and they were thanked for all that they do for the public.
The firefighters also gave the volunteers a tour of the station.
Cerritos’ Indian American Mayor Pro Tem Naresh Solanki was also present at the event and said a few words about the festival. A few members of the Overseas Friends of BJP were also present.
