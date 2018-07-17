Houston, Texas-based entrepreneur Amit Bhandari and his wife Arpita Bhandari have generously donated $50,000 to help the nonprofit Ekal Foundation and its Ekal on Wheels Mobile Computer Labs program.
The money donated will help outfit a bus with 10 laptops for the program, according to a news release provided to India-West by Ekal.
The Ekal movement, which started in 1989 to transform India, one village at a time, today has a school in 70,000 villages offering free schooling, vocational training, digital competence and agricultural education, it said.
It has impacted 4 million children and 10 million families to date, according to the foundation.
The Mobile Computer Labs initiative is working to enhance digital literacy and has helped over 50,000 children become computer literate, it said.
The solar powered bus has pre-installed self-learning software developed by the Indian Institute of Technology at Mumbai and accommodates two students per computer.
One dedicated trainer, assisted by the local Ekal teacher, provides two and a half hours of training in one village, the news release said.
The bus, which will serve the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh near Indore, was inaugurated by Amit Bhandari and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.
Bhandari was impressed by how “coachable and open to learning the children were,” the news release noted.
This is not their first foray into supporting organizations. The Indian American couple have supported the Jain Society of Houston; donated six acres of land for the Gujarati Samaj center in Houston; wrote a quarter million dollar check to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey relief work; paid off the loans of a temple in Phoenix; and raised $3 million for Magic Bus, an NGO that is deeply personal to them and aims to bring children out of poverty through a unique sports based curriculum.
Amit Bhandari attributes this empathy to his modest upbringing. He is a native of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. His parents were professors but the family was always stretched financially, his bio in the news release states.
Despite this, his parents supported a handicapped school and were always ready to provide a helping hand, it said.
His entrepreneurial leanings kicked in as early as middle school when he and a friend made paper bags and sold them to local vendors.
At 17, he was accepted in the Rotary Student Exchange Program and attended high school in Hicksville, Ohio. America turned out to be such a “tremendous experience” that he got his aunt to sponsor his green card, the release said.
He headed to Drexel University in Philadelphia for chemical engineering and footed his tuition by waiting on tables. The job was a formative lesson in “time management, juggling priorities and dealing with people,” he said in the report.
The engineering degree landed him a job at ExxonMobil but his afterhours were spent scouting for a good business idea. He plunked his savings into a daycare, rental properties and a convenience store, and in 2006, started his own company BioUrja, the release continued.
The company trades in ethanol, petroleum products, crude oil, grains, metal tubing for the oil production sector and now renewable energy. It is ranked as one of the most successful companies in Texas, it said.
There’s parental pride in his voice when he talks of his daughter and son who spent weeks as Magic Bus Youth Leaders in slums and villages engaging with the children, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.