Most 12-year-olds are busy taking care of their homework but Indian American student Apoorva Panidapu is busy getting famous.
The national spotlight will shine on the 12-year-old prodigy from San Jose, Calif., April 22 when she appears on the NBC show, “Genius Junior,” hosted by Neil Patrick Harris.
The exciting game show, which celebrates the brightest children in the U.S., is an hour-long test of intelligence and endurance. Twelve teams of the most incredible children in the country, ages 8 to 12, take the stage to compete in a series of increasingly complex quizzes with the goal of being crowned ‘Genius Junior.’
Panidapu, who is a seventh grader at California Connections Academy, was picked from a talented pool of thousands of students and after several auditions. Her USP: she can solve any math problem in her head, often faster than a calculator. No wonder then, she is known to many as the ‘Human Calculator.’
In fact, according to the network, she has a math IQ that is estimated to be the same as Albert Einstein’s.
Panidapu’s team of three is called ‘The Fast and the Curious.’ Her teammates include nine-year-old Florida resident Treasure, who has a photographic memory; and Sebastian, 12, of New Hyde Park, New York, who can look at any building and immediately see the structural way it is built, and then replicate that with his building blocks at home.
The average adult relies on Google Maps to get them to their destination, their calculator for simple math problems, and autocorrect for spelling errors, but not these kids. They can memorize the entire U.S. highway system, do mind-bending math equations or spell incredibly complex words – backwards – all on their own. And they tackle all these challenging scenarios against the clock.
By scoring a perfect 800 in SAT math and a similar score in English, Panidapu was accepted into the John Hopkins Study of Exceptional Talent program. The math whiz was also invited to the American Invitational Math competition.
And not just in math, this young student has won several regional, state and national awards in art, writing, speech and debate competitions. She was also the grand prize winner of NASA Langley Research Center’s Centennial Student Art Contest in 2017. Her artwork was publicly displayed at the Virginia Air and Space Center in Hampton, Virginia, and at a Langley centennial exhibit at the Peninsula Fine Arts Center in Newport News, Virginia.
On two occasions, Panidapu was awarded the Presidential Volunteer Service Award (gold and bronze level).
When she’s not participating in math competitions, this all-rounder can be found sketching portraits in her room, playing violin in the local symphony orchestra, listening to Niall Horan and doing Kung Fu. Not just that, she also spends her time tutoring and mentoring elementary school students.
And at such a young age, she has also turned into a philanthropist. While she uses the math tutoring lessons to raise funds for VT Seva, which supports visually challenged kids in India (www.youcaring.com/netravidyalaya-994420), through her art pieces, she raises funds for children in Africa (www.apoorvaartgallery.com).
