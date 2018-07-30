An estimated 400 South Asian asylum seekers are being housed at the Victorville medium security federal correctional institute (above). Sikh asylees at the prison are not allowed to wear their religiously-mandated turbans, and have no access to vegetarian food. “This is a complete violation of the spirit of our laws, which protect people fleeing violence and persecution,” Munmeeth Kaur Soni, co-legal director of the Immigrant Defenders Law Center, told India-West. The Indian American attorney has been travelling to Victorville regularly to meet with South Asian detainees. (bop.gov photo)