Five members of the Theta Tau engineering fraternity at Syracuse University in New York, including an Indian American, are protesting their suspension from school last month after a video emerged of them performing a skit that was both racist and homophobic.
The five male students – who are not being named – filed a lawsuit against Syracuse University April 24 and several of the university’s administrators. In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs said that – without conducting a proper investigation – the university had subjected them to “ridicule and scorn,” expelled the fraternity from campus, and “proclaimed the participants as racist, anti-sematic, homophobic, sexist, and hostile to people with disabilities instead of contextualizing the recording as satirical.”
“All that defendants have done is overreact, speed to judgment, and portray the students as ‘criminals’,” claimed the fraternity members in the lawsuit, saying they were suspended during the critical final weeks of the semester, which jeopardizes their grades and college careers.
Syracuse University had not responded to the suit as of press time April 30.
In the nonsensical six-minute skit, which was staged March 30, five actors are shown largely degrading one another, and making racist remarks. At the two-minute mark, a floppy-haired Indian American man portraying a dog, woofs his way onstage as he is slapped by his owner. Unfathomably, the actor playing the dog then simulates a sex act with his master, who repeatedly shouts: “I’m an untouchable.”
The skit continues as the fraternity members are forced to simulate a sex act on a boy and on a cardboard box. In the most controversial scene, a new member pledges to the fraternity while reciting: "I solemnly swear to always have hatred in my heart for niggers, spics, and most importantly the fucking kikes."
Niggers is a derogatory term for African Americans. Spics is a hateful term for Hispanics and Latinos, while kikes is racist speech for Jewish people.
A second video released after the first went viral, shows a portrayal of the actors mimicking the bullying of a disabled man.
The fraternity was expelled from the Syracuse University campus following the release of the videos. The university refused to release the videos, even as large numbers of students protested outside the homes of campus administrators. The protestors chastised Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud for being largely silent on the issue.
Syverud said that the administration has launched an investigation into the video to identify the people involved. "This behavior is unacceptable and contradicts our moral standards," he said in a statement.
Syracuse University’s student body is more than 55 percent white. Asian Americans make up less than seven percent of the campus population. The university’s faculty is 79 percent white. Students of color have told local media they often face a hostile environment on campus.
"I'm sick of being asked if I went to school on an elephant," an international student from Mumbai, who called for mandatory racial-bias training at one of the protests, told the news-site refinery29.
