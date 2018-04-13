CERRITOS, Calif. — A select group of future working professionals was urged to let nothing come between them and their career goals as the Indian American Heritage Foundation recognized several middle and high school students for their various accomplishments.
Awards were granted to more than one dozen teenagers who excelled in academics, sports and the arts during an afternoon awards ceremony held April 1 at the Sheraton Hotel here.
The 32nd annual Indian Heritage Scholarship Awards had 14 award slots for high school students (first through tenth and four special categories) and 10 for middle school students (first through eighth ad two special categories).
Deepi Singh, a nutritionist and health expert who regularly volunteers at Indian Independence Day health fairs, delivered the award ceremony’s keynote address. She spoke of overcoming her disability and social obstacles to finding one’s calling, encouraging the awardees to never lose sight of their goals or dreams.
“I did not let my handicap stand in my way,” Deepi Singh said. “I made my handicap help me to conquer. There is no one way to success. Everyone has to carve their own path. All you need is confidence, hard work and [a willingness] to help people.”
Varsha Nair of Rancho Santa Margarita, who finished first among the 10 high school award winners, was awarded a $2500 scholarship and a revolving trophy; the scholarship was instituted by Sanjiv and Rajesh Chopra in memory of their parents, Sarla and Kishan Gopal Chopra, while the trophy, “Profiles in Excellence,” was presented by Ashok Madan and his wife Manju, instituted in memory of Ashok’s parents, Thakar Singh and Shanti Rani Madan.
Finishing second through tenth in the high school category were Titash Biswas, Bala Thenappan, Suraj Srivats, Soumya Ravichandran, Sumedha Attanti, Amogha Koka, Sriram Kotta, Siddartha Sen and Anvitha Soordelu.
Biswas was awarded the Visual and Performing Arts (high school) trophy, while Ravichandran and Madhulika Shastry claimed the Community Service (high school) trophy.
The Sports (high school) trophy was awarded to Srivats and Karishma Muthukumar. Nair, meanwhile, earned the High School Academic trophy.
The winning middle school winners, in order of first to eighth, were Rhea Jethvani, Debdeep Bandyopadhyay, Abheerava Koka, Saachi Pavani, Deeksha Kasula, Komal Kaur, Monica Pal and Saadvi Narayan. The top award and trophy in this category was instituted in memory of long-time event sponsor Dr. Awtar Singh by his niece, Sona Batra.
Claiming the trophy for Visual & Performing Arts (Middle School) were Monica Pal and Harshini Mohan.
Nair and Rithvik Rao were recognized for earning perfect SAT scores.
An 11-item cultural program preceded the awards presentation and featured a mix of eastern and western items. There were four Bharat Natyam numbers, one classical Kathak piece, one Bollywood dance, an Odissi performance and a saxophone solo – all performed by the teenage youth honored by IAHF.
The cultural program also included a special Gujarati Garba performance by Norwalk Garba Group.
Vasu Pawar and Dilip Butani emceed the cultural program.
All student entries were reviewed by a panel of judges; serving on the panel were Aparna Hande, Kewal Kanda, Navin Gupta, Deepi Singh, Simi Singh, VJ Singh, Pawar, Rani Kuusto, Asmath Noor, Keshav Patel, Ketan Prajapati, Charu Shivkumar, Ashveryaa Nidhi, Ashok Madan, Butani and Anju Garg.
Serving on the organizing committee were Inder Singh, Ashok Madan, Kanda, Hande, Amrit Bhandari, Butani, Deepi Singh, Patel, Manju Madan, Navin Gupta, Rajinder Dhunna, Simi Singh, Pawar, VJ Singh, Garg, Kuusto and Nidhu.
IAHF founder Inder Singh commended all the awardees for their efforts, while also recognizing their promise as entrepreneurs, scientists, creative minds and other potential careers. He also thanked the judges who undertook the grueling task of evaluating the applicants, and praised his “working crew” – team of volunteers – who worked hard to make the event a success.
The Foundation started with eight scholarship awards in 1987, and now gives 24 scholarships annually. More information about IAHF is available online at www.indianamericanheritagefndn.com.
