The Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur July 3 announced that six Indian American alumni are among 13 graduates of the institute who will be honored with the Distinguished Alumnus Award.
The honorees will be honored July 20 during IIT Kharagpur’s 64th Convocation, IIT said in a news release.
To be nominated for the Distinguished Alumnus Award, recipients should have made a significant professional contribution that is recognized widely.
The profiles of awardees include top academicians and eminent scientists in India and abroad, a defense professional and a social contributor, it said.
Among the awardees from academia are Ashim Kumar Datta of Cornell University, an expert in the physics of food; Chaitali Chakrabarti of Arizona State University, an expert in VLSI; and Narayan B.T. Mandayam of Rutgers University, an expert in wireless information network.
Other Indian American IIT Kharagpur alumni receiving the honor include Ramesh Jain of U.C. Irvine, who is also an entrepreneur driven by his interests in real time data, perception and social networks; Sudipta Seal of University of Central Florida, a global champion in ceramics; and A. Haresh Lalvani of New York-based Pratt Institute, an artist-inventor and globally renowned architect.
Among the other recipients of the alumni award are Prof. Pushpak Bhattacharyya, director of IIT Patna; V. Narayanan, director of LPSC at ISRO, an expert in cryogenic rocket propulsion technology; Samir V. Kamat, director general of Naval Systems and Materials at DRDO; Santanu Chaudhury, director of CSIR-CEERI at Pilani; Parag V. Havaldar, who was awarded an Oscar in the Technical category last year; Lt. Gen. Utpal Bhattacharyya (retired), a 1971 and Kargil war hero and management expert; and Swami Smaranananda, a monk, yoga guru and general secretary of the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India Paramahansa Yogananda Path, Ranchi.
President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest for the convocation ceremony, the institute said.
