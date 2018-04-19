Teachers are always trying to tap into the talents of their students, irrespective of who they are. And that objective does not change even when you have a former president of the United States as your student.
This rare scenario recently played out in the life of Indian American professor and renowned artist Vilas Tonape, who was invited by former President George W. Bush to his mansion in Dallas, Texas, to teach him portrait painting in oil.
Tonape, chair of the department of art at Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina, told India-West that it was an “honor” to teach Bush the nuances of the art.
“If I didn’t have the photo, even I wouldn’t be able to believe it,” Tonape expressed to India-West. “I’ve given the same lecture probably thousands of times as I have been teaching for 15-16 years now. So obviously I had the content in my head, but I felt a little strange because of the audience. I had a different kind of a student.”
Born in Mumbai and living in the U.S. since the last 24 years, Tonape has been creating art for over 30 years. Having received his bachelors of fine arts degree in drawing and painting from the Sir J.J. School of Art, he once aided Mumbai police as a forensic artist. And even though he has helped shape the careers of many during his expansive teaching tenure, he was a little stumped at having a high-profile student.
Tonape confessed that when he pulled into the driveway of President Bush’s mansion with Woodson and saw him step out to greet him, he felt the jitters.
“I was literally freaking out but I was keeping myself calm from the outside,” Tonape recounted to India-West. “I walked in with two sets of identical paints/brushes, one for me and one for him. He took the set from me to carry it inside. I said, ‘Mr. President, I’ll take of it.’ He said, ‘No, no, it’s ok.’”
Tonape’s first visit to the U.S. was as a student in the early ‘90s at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, from where he earned an MFA in painting. He scored a full-ride scholarship to the university.
Recalling how the entire process unfolded, Tonape said Bush was introduced to his work by his former professor and mentor Jim Woodson through amateur student YouTube videos featuring him.
“Prof. Ron Watson and Jim Woodson are my American gurus,” said Tonape. “I have three gurus in India, sadly one of them passed away. But I have kept in touch with my teachers. I owe all my progress and everything I know to them.”
Tonape added that while Woodson was giving some classes to Bush sometime in September 2017, he expressed interest in learning from Tonape.
“We are both painters but our genres are different,” Tonape explained to India-West. “When he showed the videos, Bush said, ‘You should ask him if he’d like to do a session with me?’”
When Woodson conveyed the same, an excited Tonape said, “Just tell me when and where.”
Tonape admitted that though he was “really happy” after that call, he didn’t really believe that it was really going to happen until one day when he was caught off guard with Woodson’s call, who had Bush on the other end of the phone.
“I straight away stood up while talking to him,” Tonape reminisced. “It was an instinctive reaction. It was only after my 15-20-minute conversation ended did I realize that I was standing throughout. I had no reason to stand up as he (Bush) couldn’t see me over the phone.”
Before his March 14 meeting was set up, the Secret Service obtained his social security number and ran a background check. Not only that, two days before the meeting he also received an email to choose his lunch option for the day from an elaborate menu of almost 30 items.
Reflecting on the session, he added that he was completely floored by Bush’s humility and humor. And former First Lady Laura Bush, who volunteered to be the session’s subject, was also “extremely courteous and so nice,” he said.
“Not only was he very funny, he was very attentive, very poignant in terms of the education he was trying to grab and absorb from me,” Tonape told India-West. “I went through some grammatical aspects of human face, colors, tones, etc., but he made me feel like he was a post graduate student not a big man.”
Such was his acute observation that during the educational session, at one point, he said, Bush turned around to grab a tissue and when he looked back a few seconds later, he noticed that Tonape had added some color to the lips of the portrait.
“He said, ‘It’s interesting what you did to the lips,’” recalled Tonape, adding that he had a lot of fun during the session where the two exchanged light-hearted banter.
During their lunch break, the conversation continued in which Bush recalled his “wonderful” India trips, and also revealed that he had once painted a picture of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh from a photo of his.
Among the things that struck him about Bush, Tonape said, was that when the session was over, Bush offered to clean his brushes. And when he objected, Tonape said, “He looked at me and he said, ‘Why?’”
Before he left, he gifted Bush four of his course handbooks, penned by him, along with the set of colors and paintbrushes and told him to continue practicing.
“He said, ‘I need to pay you for this,’ and I was like, ‘Mr. President, I am allowed to give a gift to my president,” recalled Tonape.
The accomplished artist rued the fact that Indians in the U.S. – even within the Indian American community – are placed in a certain league, so many have trouble wrapping their heads around the idea of someone with a successful career in art. And he said he hopes to use this opportunity to spotlight this issue.
“We have a long history of art, sculptures and architectures, and we’ve been doing it for thousands of years. In spite of that, for the last 24 years, when I introduce myself as an art professor, and people get surprised, especially Indians, it really upsets me,” Tonape told India-West. “They expect every Indian to be a doctor, an engineer, in IT, medicine, etc. They think artists don’t come from India…But in India, no one is surprised.”
Working in both figurative and non-representational modes, Tonape focuses on nature. A winner of numerous awards in the U.S. and India, Tonape’s work has been exhibited at venues in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Mumbai, and Canada.
Tonape is a much in demand teacher even in India. Every year he travels to India to leads workshops. His next one is scheduled for May in Mumbai.
