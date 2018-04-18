Arizona’s 8th Congressional District had been a longstanding Republican certainty, but Democratic Indian American candidate for the seat Hiral Tipirneni is looking to change that trend.
The seat had been held by Trent Franks since 2003 and despite that, Tipirneni was ready to go toe-to-toe with the longtime GOP incumbent in the 2018 race.
Franks, amid scandal, resigned from his post in December 2017 and Tipirneni, now in a special election, won the primary for the Democratic Party convincingly (see India-West article here).
Still, Republican state Sen. Debbie Lesko, whom the former emergency room doctor Tipirneni will challenge in the April 24 special election general, was believed to have the advantage. But now, in a possible upset, a recent poll of district voters by Emerson College shows Tipirneni leading Lesko by a 46-45 margin, according to a NYmag.com report. Previous polls of the race had Lesko leading by double digits, it said.
