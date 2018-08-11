The Indian Overseas Congress recently hosted its annual national conference with All India Congress Committee Overseas Congress Department chair Sam Pitroda among the keynote speakers at the conference.
Pitroda spoke to the delegates to kick off the event, held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in New York.
“India is at a crucial crossroads and unless (non-resident Indians) come forward in preserving truth, trust, inclusion and non-violence, India’s democracy could be in jeopardy,” he said.
“Congress believes in the bottom-up development, not top-down approach followed by the current government that benefits a few,” he added.
Pointing to the upcoming parliamentary elections in 2019, he urged the delegates who have gathered there to collaborate and work together in unity so that Congress party can restore the democratic values that have been the hallmark of the nation for the last seven decades, according to a news release.
Surinder Malhotra, who has served as the president of INOC USA for a number of years and a member of the governing board of IOC; George Abraham, the vice-chair of the IOC; and Mohinder Singh Gilzian, president of the INOC USA, all spoke to the delegates at the event, addressing important issues that will ultimately help the Overseas Congress in the U.S. grow.
Other speakers at the event included Himanshu Vyas, newly appointed secretary to the Overseas Congress Department of AICC; Madhu Yaskhi, former member of Parliament and AICC secretary; Shudh Prakash Singh, president of INOC; Manoj Shinde; and Tavishi Alagh, the media coordinator for Overseas Congress Department of AICC, among others.
Additionally, a copy of the constitution was presented to the meeting by Harbachan Singh, who is the main architect behind that effort. The meeting also appointed committee chairpersons for finance, membership, youth group, women’s group, IT group, social media and others, the release said.
