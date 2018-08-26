The Milpitas, Calif.-based India Community Center Aug. 19 held its Sevathon 2018: Run, Walk, Yoga fundraiser event with great fanfare and success.
The 10th annual event, held at Arena Green East in San Jose, was attended by more than 3,500 guests, with more than $350,000 generated in sponsorships and registrations and another $250,000 raised by the roughly 85 nonprofits participating, many of them Indian American groups.
The annual event actually exceeded its registration numbers from a year ago by a wide margin, an ICC news release said. The expectation is that future Sevathon events will have more mainstream nonprofit organizations participate, it added.
From the Sanskrit word 'Seva' meaning service, Sevathon was born as an India Community Center initiative. It welcomes any and all nonprofits with good standing to participate in the platform for marketing, fundraising, support and more.
Walkers, runners, yogis and entertainers come together to fundraise and strengthen their causes and community through walking, running and doing yoga.
This year's event focused more on the local impact caused by nonprofits, according to the news release.
Among the guests included several dignitaries and leaders within the Indian American community, including California Assemblymember Ash Kalra, San Jose Vice Mayor Magdalena Carrasco, ICC chief executive officer Raj Desai, grand sponsor SiliconSage Homes president and CEO Sanjeev Acharya, Santa Clara Chamber of Commerce CEO Nick Kaspar, Santa Clara Cultural Commissioner and Library Foundation board vice president Harbir Kaur Bhatia, and Santa Clara Planning Commissioner Raj Chahal, as well as event chairs Sumanth Rajagopal, Satya Dixit and Anu Jagdeesh.
The event included a half marathon, 10K, 5K, Yogathon and a family-fun festival, with participants choosing a nonprofit to support.
"The energy among the NPOs who participated in the event was amazing," Dixit, a senior director of systems engineering and solutions marketing at Rohm, said in the release. "It gives me the utmost satisfaction to be able to connect to so many causes at once and do my part of the contributions. Doing these things while having fun and meeting new people with passion gives me a kick."
Among the causes supported through the Sevathon event include poverty, homelessness, education, healthcare, women empowerment, environment immigration, domestic abuse and several others.
“I feel very connected with the people here who are doing something as a cause of causes," Acharya said in a statement. "Touching this seems like touching 100 to 200 non-profit events."
Sevathon events have had tremendous impact in the community. The ICC boasts that the event impact includes thousands of children who receive education, shoes and food, which is approximately 60 percent of students supported by full scholarship; for 26 years victims of domestic violence received support with transition housing, legal advocacy and counseling; sexual trauma victims leave a hospital with dignity and clothing instead of a medical gown; 2.3 billion meals served to children in rural India; and over 1 million people and counting received eyesight, the news release said.
In the years to come, the hope is that the event will continue to grow. The expectation is for the participation numbers to increase by more than 25 percent.
"It was amazing to see the collaboration and synergies being leveraged among non-profits," said co-chair Rajagopal. "There were several new partners at Sevathon that are looking forward to next year and some have even asked for multiple Sevathons in a year.”
