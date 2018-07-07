NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi July 6 said that India is now seen as a shining star in the world and is associated with fast economic growth and honest, transparent governance.
Addressing via video conference the 8th International Convention of Saurashtra Patel Cultural Samaj, held in California this year, he appealed to the Indian American NRI community to motivate at least five foreign families to visit India every year for Bharat Darshan, saying it would pave a new way to serve the purpose of "Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat Abhiyan" and boost tourism in India.
Modi lauded the efforts of NRIs, particularly the Saurashtra Patel community, saying that Indians living abroad had made the country proud and their efforts have ensured that the Indian passport is respected everywhere.
"India is now seen as a shining star in the world" and "is associated with fast economic growth and honest, transparent governance," he said.
"Initiatives like GST and strict action against corruption has helped people doing honest business. These initiatives have resulted in 42-place jump in the Ease of Doing Business rankings in the last four years," he said.
Modi also encouraged the NRI community to work towards the dream of creating a New India.
He said various schemes of government, like "Swachh Bharat" have boosted tourism in the country.
Modi also noted that NRIs can contribute to the success of Mahatma Gandhi's "Swachh Bharat" dream and said that beginning Oct. 2, India will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.