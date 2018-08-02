How much do you know about India’s freedom struggle, Indian mythology, Indian music and instruments, or Indian economy, art and architecture? If you think well enough, then you can participate in the ‘Bharat Ko Janiye’ (know India) quiz contest and win a trip to India.
Organized by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, the second edition of the Bharat Ko Janiye quiz is open to all members of the Indian diaspora (PIOs and NRIs, including Indian Americans) between the ages of 15-35 years.
Topics of the quiz include Indian art, Indian democracy, economy, geography, Indian music and instruments, well-known personalities of India, India’s freedom struggle, scientific achievements, languages and literature, environment and wildlife, Indian handicrafts, and Indian cinema.
Those interested in taking part can register online at www.bharatkojaniye.in.
The site also offers guidelines for participating in the quiz, rules, quiz structure, know India write-ups, model test papers and FAQs.
The quiz contest will be conducted in four rounds. The first round will be conducted by the Missions/Posts abroad, which have been divided into six regions; and the second, third and fourth rounds will be conducted by the Ministry of External Affairs. The first round of the contest will be held from Sept. 16-Sept. 30. Participants can register on the Bharat Ko Janiye portal until Sept. 15.
The top three contenders/participants of the first round from each category of NRIs and PIOs will qualify for the second round.
All participants, who will be invited to the onsite quiz, would attend a workshop in New Delhi, and participate in the ‘Bharat Ko Janiye Yatra’ tour in India. After the tour, the final round will be held in New Delhi, and the top three winners will be awarded medals at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2019.
The Ministry of External Affairs has also launched a ‘Know India Program,’ a three-week orientation program conducted for the youth with a view to promote awareness on different facets of life in India and the progress made by the country in various fields, e.g., economic, industrial, education, science and technology, communication and information technology and culture. The program will begin Aug. 10. For more information, visit www.kip.gov.in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.