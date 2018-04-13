An Indian American systems analyst, whose in-laws came from India last year to “counsel and discipline” their “disobedient” daughter, succeeded March 23 in obtaining a three-year restraining order against her husband, who allegedly participated in the repeated physical abuse.
“It went much better than I expected,” Silky Gaind, a resident of Riverview, Florida, told India-West immediately after the court hearing. “I have no idea where my husband is now, but I’m still very scared of him,” she said.
Gaind said that she had been very stressed about the court hearing, nervous that her husband Devbir Kalsi’s attorney would grill her and “shame me into silence.”
But Kalsi did not show up for the hearing; nor did his parents.
Kalsi, 33, and his parents, Jasbinder Kalsi, 67, and Bhupinder Kalsi, 61, were arrested Sept. 2, 2017, after a harrowing night in which they allegedly physically abused Gaind. Devbir and Jasbir Kalsi face charges of false imprisonment, child abuse and denying access to 911. Devbir Kalsi faces an additional charge of felony battery, and Jasbir Kalsi is accused of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a kitchen knife.
Bhupinder Kalsi faces charges of battery domestic violence and failure to report child abuse. The trio were jailed at Hillsboro County Jail in Florida, but have all subsequently bailed out. A criminal trial is expected to begin this June.
The elder Kalsis now live in Maryland with another relative. All three have had to surrender their passports, and will be subject to deportation if they end up serving a jail sentence.
In court March 23, a police officer, who arrived at the scene on the morning the Kalsis were arrested, testified that he had seen bruises all over Gaind’s body, including bruises on bruises. Another officer presented a photo that showed a massive black and purple bruise on Gaind’s left eye.
Police reports obtained by India-West after the arrest stated that the abuse had been “ongoing for an extended period of time.”
Gaind told India-West that – on the night before the arrest – she had gone shopping at a local mall, to get away from the toxic environment of her household. “They had verbally abused me all day. I took a bath to try to cleanse my mind of the things they were saying about me, but it did not help. I tried to work, but I could not concentrate,” claimed Gaind, the mother of a 15-month-old daughter.
When she did not return home at 9 p.m. that evening, her husband called to find out where she was. “He was very angry,” said Gaind.
Upon returning home, the young woman tried to make food for her daughter. Devbir found her in the kitchen, and hit her on the face, she alleged. As she took her daughter and tried to flee to her room, Devbir hit her again, this time also hitting the baby girl, she added.
“I ran into my room, but my husband ran in after me and started hitting me again. He started to throw my clothes into a bag and said he wanted me out of the house immediately,” Gaind told India-West.
As she tried to flee out of the house, her in-laws blocked the doorway, and Gaind said she saw Jasbir Kalsi brandishing a kitchen knife, and then also realized they had taken away her car keys and cell phone.
The Kalsis all pulled the victim onto a bed and repeatedly started hitting her, she further alleged. During that time, Gaind’s sister – who allegedly knew of the reported ongoing abuse – repeatedly tried calling to check in on Silky.
Then Gaind’s father called from India. He spoke to Jasbir Kalsi, who told him that the couple was just having a small marital dispute. Jasbir passed the phone to Gaind, who seized on the opportunity and ran outside with the device, trying to tell her father what was happening.
The Kalsis all shouted at her to come inside. “They said they would harm me, and my baby if I did not go inside,” Gaind shakily told India-West.
Gaind’s father called Gaind’s brother, who was in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the time. He called 911 and asked police to do a security check. Police did not arrive until 7 a.m. the next morning.
That night, Devbir Kalsi restrained Gaind to their bed, tightly holding her arm so that she could not escape, Gaind alleged, adding that at some point during that terrifying night, Devbir Kalsi tried to make amends, to prevent Gaind from calling the police.
“He told me, ‘we will make up,’ and ‘it will be better this time,’” Gaind recounted to India-West.
The arrest of her husband and in-laws was apparently not the end of Gaind’s trauma. The domestic violence victim said she had earlier left the home for two months with her daughter, but then returned when her husband persuaded her to come back. A case worker assessing the situation deemed her to be an unfit mother because she had returned to her abusive husband and was thereby exposing her baby to repeated violence.
Gaind and the baby were taken to a shelter, where they both remained under constant supervision. Gaind was told that she could return home only if she allowed the baby to be placed in foster care.
Magaret Petros, executive director of the Los Altos, Calif.-based Mothers Against Murder, learned of Gaind’s case through another victim she was helping. “The case worker was incompetent and caused so much harm,” Petros told India-West.
Devbir Kalsi, who by then had bailed out of jail, filed a petition to allow him and his in-laws to return to the home. Meanwhile, Silky Gaind was told she would have to find an apartment.
“It made no sense to move the abusers back home,” said Petros, pointing out that Gaind was paying all of the mortgage, the gardener, and other bills even during the months she had left the home, and while she was in the shelter. “Every step of the way, Silky faced more restrictions that did not allow her to return home,” said the victim’s advocate.
Petros intervened; Gaind was finally allowed to leave the shelter Oct. 13 (see earlier India-West story here). But she has still been under the supervision of the court, and faces a “dependent” hearing April 11 to determine whether she has fulfilled all the court’s requirements to declare her a fit parent. She has also filed for divorce.
Gaind and Kalsi had a love marriage: they met as students at a university in Chicago, Illinois, and dated for five years before tying the knot. “I really loved my husband with all my heart. I accepted his flaws and thought he would change, but he never did,” Gaind said.
“Once your husband puts his hands on you, it is a big red sign to get out of the relationship,” Gaind told India-West, when asked what she would tell victims of domestic abuse. “He will tell you he will change, but he will never, ever change.”
