NEW DELHI – Activists July 7 said a Thomson Reuters poll that ranked India as the most unsafe country for women is an indicator of increasing violence against women which the government needs to seriously consider.
The activists made the observation even though the Center had dismissed the poll.
"However, there is no evidence to say that violence against women in India is decreasing. It is a volatile situation prevailing in India, there is insecurity among women regarding safety," Centre for Women's Development Studies director Indu Agnihotri said during a news conference at the Indian Women's Press Corps.
Earlier this week, a poll by Thomson Reuters Foundation put India to be the most dangerous country in the world for women than war-torn Afghanistan and Syria, which came in second and third place, respectively.
However, the Women and Child Development Ministry and National Commission for Women both had rejected the report stating that the poll was conducted in a scientific way and the methodology used was incorrect.
All India Democratic Women's Association general secretary Mariam Dhawale stated that violence against women is now an accepted norm in India and lack of proper implementation of the law is further enhancing this.
"During election campaigns we never hear any political leader taking up the topic of violence against women. It has been existing for a long but (the) last few years it has increased, it has turned into a right to abuse women," she added.
Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi mentioned that women's issues need to be looked beyond politics and seeking a solution to end violence against women is required immediately.
"The survey has brought out something which we have been asking for long, rejecting or dismissing is not a solution. Crime against women do very much exist in India. What we need to look for is solution to such problems. The report is an indicator of how the world is looking at us," she said.
CNN reports: In April, thousands of protesters took to the streets of India to demand better protection for women, in some of the largest mass demonstrations held in the country since the rape and murder of a female college student in Delhi in 2012.
India has long grappled with the issue of sexual violence. In the months following the 2012 case, the central government moved to pass legislation increasing penalties for sexual assault, rape, and sexual abuse, including extending prison sentences and introducing the death penalty, the report said.
But despite the introduction of stricter laws, around 100 sexual assaults are reported to police in the country every day, according to the National Crime Records Bureau, with nearly 39,000 alleged attacks reported in 2016, an increase of 12 percent from the previous year.
The issue of sexual violence has put pressure on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, who opponents accuse of failing to properly address the issue of violence against women, the report added.
Modi, who will seek reelection next year, spoke out against sexual violence in April, asserting that rape "is a matter of great concern for the country." That same month, his Cabinet passed an executive order introducing the death penalty for rapists of children under the age of 12, it said.
