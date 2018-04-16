Kevin Thomas, an Indian American attorney in New York, has shifted gears in his political aspirations for 2018 from a congressional bid to one in the state Senate.
Thomas told India-West that, just weeks after announcing his bid for Congress in New York's 2nd District, he dropped out to run for a state Senate seat in New York's 6th Legislative District.
"I left the Congressional race because I can protect more New Yorkers in the state Senate and the Democratic Party has endorsed me as their nominee," Thomas told India-West. "I will be the first Indian American to get the backing for any (New York State) office by the Democratic party," he added.
Thomas is challenging Republican incumbent Kemp Hannon. A win would flip the state Senate from GOP to Democratic majority.
"This will be an exciting race," Thomas stressed to India-West.
The Indian American candidate is essentially campaigning on the same premise as he was while running for Congress for the short time.
He said that the next several years “will determine our destiny and the quality of life we will give to our children and grandchildren,” adding that he has worked tirelessly to bring justice to those who could not stand up for themselves.
His campaign will be about fighting for the less fortunate, those without a voice and those who have given up hope in the justice system.
In Albany, Thomas said he will take this fight to Republicans in the Senate who are trying to turn the clock back on the progress of the past decade, his campaign site, www.kevinthomas2018.com, said.
Immigrating to the United States with his parents when he was 10 years old, Thomas understands the promise that the United States holds and he believes that he is a living testament to the fact that the American dream still exists, and he believes every New Yorker should have the same opportunities that he had, he said in his website.
Throughout his life, he has focused on helping others, especially those who could not help themselves.
He is an appointee of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights to the New York State Advisory Committee, a federal agency tasked with civil rights oversight.
Thomas said he will stand up to President Donald Trump and fight for the people of Nassau and Suffolk counties.
According to his LinkedIn page, Thomas is the coordinating attorney for the New York Legal Assistance Group’s Bronx Volunteer Lawyer for A Day – Consumer Protection, which matches volunteer attorneys and law students trained in consumer law with unrepresented defendants sued in particular types of consumer law matters. He is also a project attorney for the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs Office of Financial Empowerment project.
Prior to joining NYLAG, Thomas worked for the Senior Executive Counsel for General Electric Energy Division in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Thomas is a graduate of Western Michigan Cooley Law School and received his undergraduate degree from St. John’s University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.