An Indian American attorney in Massachusetts was confirmed recently to a judgeship in the Concord District Court.
After Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker nominated the 42-year-old Concord, Mass., resident in mid-February and an interview was conducted by the Governor’s Council Feb. 28, the nominee was confirmed by a unanimous 8-0 vote to take the bench as associate justice.
“Attorney Mehta brings broad knowledge and experience to the District Court as both a prosecutor and defense attorney who has practiced civil as well as criminal law,” said Baker in nominating the Indian American. “I am pleased to submit her name for the Governor’s Council’s advice and consent, and believe she will be a great asset to the Massachusetts judiciary.
“I think you’re going to make a great judge,” said Councilor Joseph Ferreira at the interview hearing, according to a Concord Wicked Local report.
Under questioning by Councilor Robert Jubinville, Mehta said nonviolent offenders should “probably not” be sentenced to incarceration, the report said.
“If it’s nonviolent, I would not lean towards jail,” Mehta said during her interview, according to the publication.
Tres Lewis, a court officer at Woburn District Court, said he has seen lawyers “crack and cry, yell and scream” in the lockup where defendants are held. Mehta never behaved like that, Lewis said, the report said.
Mehta, who has previously worked on capital cases in North Carolina, has been in private practice in Woburn, Mass., at Mehta Law Offices.
While in North Carolina working at the Center for Death Penalty Litigation investigating cases on behalf of those facing the ultimate penalty, she would interview jurors who sat on cases that resulted in the death penalty to determine whether they behaved improperly during deliberations, the report said.
“Here obviously we don’t talk to jurors after the fact, but there it’s all we did,” Mehta told the council, according to the report.
She previously served for 11 years as an assistant district attorney for the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. She began her career as a law clerk at the Suffolk Superior Court in Boston and then as an associate at Deutsch Williams Brooks DeRensis & Holland practicing civil litigation and criminal defense.
Mehta is a founding board member of the South Asian Bar Association and currently serves as a board member for the Board of Bar Overseers.
A graduate of Boston University law school and Notre Dame University, Mehta is also involved in her community as a troop leader for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, and is a former Executive Board member for the Bedford Montessori School.
She credited her background as the reason why the council would want her to serve on the bench.
Mehta’s father, who she said died several months ago, worked as a chemist and photographer who photographed indigenous people around the world. Her mother, who attended the hearing, worked her way up the ranks at a hospital and earned a master’s degree in biology, the report said.
The District Court hears a wide range of criminal, civil, housing, juvenile, mental health and other types of cases. District Court criminal jurisdiction extends to all felonies punishable by a sentence up to five years, and many other specific felonies with greater potential penalties, all misdemeanors and all violations of city and town ordinances and by-laws. The District Court is located in 62 courts across the state, according to a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.