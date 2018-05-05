This was a “special delivery,” CarePoint Health of Hoboken University Medical Center in Hoboken, New Jersey, posted on their Facebook page after Indian American Sathya Priya Senthil, of Jersey City, delivered a healthy 6 lb. baby girl outside the Lincoln Tunnel April 23 with the help of three Port Authority police officers.
Senthil gave birth to the baby girl, Sai Lakshmi Karthik, in the back of an Uber car during the morning rush hour.
Senthil started experiencing contractions at around 6:30 a.m., according to the New York Post, so she and her husband decided to take an Uber to a Midtown hospital from Jersey City. But that was not meant to be.
When their car was about 500 yards from the entrance of the tunnel, Senthil went into labor, more than two weeks before her May 10 due date.
“I felt the head come out, and that’s when I was screaming, ‘It’s coming!’” Senthil told reporters from her hospital bed hours after giving birth, according to the publication.
So, the Uber driver, reports cbslocal.com, pulled over outside the Lincoln Tunnel near the toll plaza on the New Jersey side, and called for help. She laid down on her husband’s lap, already in mid-labor when the Port Authority Police rushed over and helped deliver the baby.
“They were sitting in the back seat. He thought the baby was coming out. Within a few seconds the baby came out,” Port Authority police officer Krystal Armenti told CBS Local.
“It was crazy. It was sort of like a blur. You have no choice but to act,” officer Catherine Connant added.
The mother and baby were then taken to Hoboken University Medical Center.
