A pair of Indian American lovers were arrested Aug. 18 in Woodbridge, New Jersey, for plotting to murder the man’s ex-wife.
According to a report by the Middlesex County, New Jersey prosecutor’s office, Narsan Lingala, 54, and Sandya Reddy, 51 were arrested as they attempted to hire a hitman to kill Lingala’s wife, who is not named. The hitman turned out to be an undercover cop.
Lingala and Reddy were charged with first-degree attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They are currently in custody and – according to local media – prosecutors will argue to keep them in jail without bail until their cases conclude.
According to NJ.com, Lingala showed up at the Aug. 18 meeting with photos of his ex-wife and her home. The pair were arrested after a three-month investigation.
The Indianapolis Star said Lingala had spent years trying to fight his divorce proceedings, including the amount of child support for his two children, and alimony. The accused man allegedly has a history of domestic violence incidents, and was served with a restraining order during the course of his marriage.
After her arrest in Woodbridge, investigators said Reddy gave a videotaped statement to police in which she admitted her knowledge of the murder plot.
Lingala used to live in Woodbridge; he and Reddy now live in Noblesville, Indiana.
The ex-wife has not been named in current proceedings. But a former lawsuit found by India-West revealed that Lingala married Saroja Alkanti in 1995. The former couple had a son who is now 21, and a daughter, who is 15.
In the 2017 lawsuit, Lingala’s attorneys noted that he had been brought to court during divorce proceedings stemming from an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Massachusetts. Lingala had – during divorce proceedings – agreed to pay weekly child support of $358, on calculations of his annual income at $162,000. Alkanti’s income was $47,000.
But during the 2017 trial, Lingala said his income had been computed incorrectly, and the valuation of his business, LMN Solutions, of which he is the sole owner, was calculated incorrectly and much higher than its actual worth. He argued that he should pay lower amounts of child support and alimony.
Lingala further alleged that he entered into the 2012 divorce agreement under duress because he was handcuffed and faced a hostile judge. He did not win in the proceedings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.