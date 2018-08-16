Primary elections were held in Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont with little activity from Indian Americans, though the candidates who were running in contested races were unsuccessful.
In Connecticut, Mudita Bhargava was seeking the Democratic nomination for the state treasurer’s seat. In a two-candidate race, Shawn Wooden received 113,994 votes for 57 percent of the vote, ousting Bhargava, who received 86,940 votes for 43 percent, from the race.
“Thank you so much to all of my supporters. You have given me the necessary strength to run this campaign,” Bhargava tweeted.
Meanwhile, in Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District, Harry Arora, an Indian American running as a Republican, advanced after running uncontested. He will face Democratic incumbent Jim Himes in the general election.
In Wisconsin, Josh Kaul is seeking to become the state’s attorney general. Kaul, a Democrat, ran uncontested in his race and will challenge, along with Terry Larson, the Republican incumbent Brad Schimel to win the seat.
Meanwhile, in Vermont, Jasdeep Pannu was seeking the GOP nomination for a U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Bernie Sanders. In the four-candidate race, Brooke Paige held the slightest of edges over Lawrence Zupan – 39.6 percent to 37.8 percent – while Pannu received 18.3 percent of the vote. At time of press, roughly 97 percent of the precincts had reported.
No Indian Americans ran for office in Minnesota.
Bhargava, an Indian American businesswoman from Greenwich, was earlier running for governor, but subsequently dropped out of that race to run for treasurer.
An investment firm founder, Arora told India-West in an earlier interview: “I am running for the U.S. Congress to propose and advocate policies which will help my state get back on track. I want to bring back honest discussion in our national debate.” (See earlier India-West story here.)
Kaul is a former federal prosecutor who has worked on significant voting-rights cases, according to the Impact Fund, which has endorsed his candidacy.
