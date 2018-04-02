In sizing up his political candidacy, Indian American electrical engineer Anthony Sizer promises to be a problem-solver as he continues his pursuit of a state House seat in Arizona's 2nd Legislative District.
The 42-year-old native of India was orphaned and came to the U.S. when he was 9. He was raised on a 500-acre apple and cherry farm in Granger, Wash., according to a GVNews.com report.
“That’s where I get my conservative values, working on the farm,” he told the publication.
The report noted that Sizer adapted quickly, earning an Eagle Scout badge and later became a state champion long jumper, though added that it was India that put him on a career path.
At 9, he was already doing algebra and calculus. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Oregon Institute of Technology, and works as an engineer at Raytheon, the report said.
He lost elections for the Vail school board in 2014 and 2016, and lost in the GOP primary for a state House seat in LD14 in 2016. He has since moved to LD2, and lives in Littletown, the publication said.
The candidate is also an at-large executive committee member of the Pima County GOP, a born again Christian and pro-life.
Sizer, a Republican who won’t need a primary win to advance as he and fellow GOP candidate Chris Ackerley will both advance unopposed to face incumbent Democrats Rosanna Gabaldon and Daniel Hernandez, says the biggest hurdle is convincing people not to be dismissive of somebody who isn’t in their party.
“I have to convince people I work for them, that I’m not a career politician, I’m not part of the establishment,” he says. “I’m an engineer. I’m going in there to be a problem-solver because that’s my natural tendency.”
Among the issues Sizer is campaigning on includes the college process. He said in the report that too many college freshmen need remedial courses to get up to speed. “They should be able to start as freshmen,” he says, adding public schools need more accountability in meeting those needs.
Other issues he’s hoping to work on include mining, district city Nogales improvement and the challenges of the booming Southern Arizona wine industry, among others.
Sizer has been a resident of Arizona for 12 years.
His campaign site, www.electsizer.com, says he is "proud to be an American citizen as he had lived in a third world nation without the American freedom and the American constitutional rights."
He says he is a Republican because he “experienced and observed the negative impacts against his father’s hard work in eastern Washington, seeing how policies and regulations negatively impacted his father and negatively impact many other hardworking farmers and ranchers of eastern Washington."
Subsequently, he says he is passionate about expectations of accountability and integrity from our elected officials who are entrusted with government power.
Sizer believes those elected should conduct themselves as elected representatives, not as elected officials.
Additionally, the candidate would like to correct policies, regulations and rules that have historically been misused through lack of oversight and has allowed harm to our children and erosion of parental rights in various family court cases and CPS cases.
