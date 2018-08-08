Primary elections were held Aug. 7 in Michigan, Washington state, Kansas and Missouri with Indian Americans vying for a number of seats in Michigan and a pair in Washington, however, none of the candidates were successful in winning seats in their races.
Shri Thanedar spent boatloads of money in his candidacy for the gubernatorial race in Michigan. The Democrat had pumped in $6 million of his own money into his campaign, as well as spending millions in ads to make his name known (see earlier India-West story here).
Thanedar received 17.7 percent of the vote, totaling 192,610 votes, coming in third in the three-candidate race. Gretchen Whitmer won convincingly, receiving 52.1 percent of the vote, or 567,237 votes. Abdul El-Sayed finished second (30.3 percent; 329,937 votes).
“This has been an exciting election. My staff worked very hard. My family had the support. And we traveled all across Michigan. I’m proud of what my staff has done,” Thanedar said in a statement. “I offered (Whitmer) my congratulations. I offered her my full support and my cooperation in bringing home a victory for the Democratic Party in November.”
Whitmer will go on to face Republican Bill Schuette in the general election. Schuette beat three others to advance. The November winner will win take over for Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, who isn’t running due to term limits.
Elsewhere in Michigan, Suneel Gupta and Lokesh Kumar were seeking seats in the U.S. Congress, while Anuja Rajendra and Padma Kuppa were vying for state-level seats.
Gupta was in a tight race for the U.S. House seat in the 11th District. The Indian American was hanging in there throughout the counting of the votes, closely matched with Haley Stevens and Tim Greimel.
In the end, Stevens tallied 26 percent of the vote to claim the Democratic win. Greimel, with 21 percent, edged out Gupta, also 21 percent, by about 450 votes – 19,594 to 19,149. Fayrouz Saad (19 percent) and Nancy Skinner (10 percent) rounded out the candidates.
Kumar, a Republican, in the 8th Congressional District election, received 6,250 votes for 7.7 percent. He was handily defeated by incumbent Mike Bishop, who tallied 92.3 percent of the vote. The candidate didn’t make a statement and had already deleted his campaign’s Facebook page by early morning Aug. 8.
In the 18th Legislative District for Michigan’s state Senate, Rajendra finished third out of a four-candidate race, with 26.3 percent of the vote. The winner of the Democratic primary was undetermined at time of press as it was too close to call. Jeff Irwin, with 35.6 percent of the vote, was just a notch above Michelle Deatrick, who had 35.2 percent.
Kuppa, in the 41st Legislative District for the state House, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. The social activist will face Republican Doug Tietz, who ousted Ethan Baker in the GOP primary.
Also running unopposed was Mona Das in Washington state Senate’s 47th District, and Vandana Slatter in Washington’s state House Position 1 seat in District 48.
No Indian American candidates were seeking spots in Kansas and Missouri.
