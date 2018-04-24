With the influx of Indian American candidates running for political offices throughout the country, particularly in Congress where 20 candidates have filed, Indian Americans have set a record number for funds raised in their respective campaigns.
In total, the congressional candidates have raised in excess of $15.5 million, according to the latest filing numbers. Seven candidates have raised more than $1 million each.
At the top of the list is Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., who has raised more than $3.5 million in his re-election campaign in Illinois’ 8th Congressional District. Krishnamoorthi is being challenged by Indian American Republican candidate Jitendra Diganvker.
Other candidates seeking seats in Congress — in both the House and Senate — include Shiva Ayyadurai running for the Senate in Massachusetts and incumbents in Congress Ro Khanna, Dr. Ami Bera and Pramila Jayapal.
According to Federal Election Commission Khanna, seeking re-election from California’s 17th Congressional District, had raised nearly $2 million. He is followed by Bera ($1.7 million), who is seeking his fourth consecutive term in the House in California’s 7th Congressional District. Jayapal, running for a second term in Washington’s 7th Congressional District, has raised $1.3 million. (See earlier India-West story here.)
This group is just the tip of the iceberg of candidates who are still vying for numerous seats. Aruna Miller, running for a seat in the House in Maryland, has raised more than $1 million; and Saira Rao, running for Congress in Colorado, has raised $255,000.
