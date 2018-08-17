Villanova University Aug. 13 announced that it has named Veerabhadran “Ram” Ramanathan as the recipient of its 2018 Mendel Medal.
The Mendel Medal, now in its 90th year, is given to outstanding contemporary scientists in recognition of their accomplishments.
Ramanathan, an internationally renowned pioneer in climate science and climate change research, is a distinguished professor of climate and atmospheric sciences at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at U.C. San Diego.
The award recognizes the Indian American scientist’s prodigious research accomplishments including his discovery of the greenhouse effect of halocarbons, particularly chlorofluorocarbons previously used in aerosol products; his prediction in 1980 that global warming would be detected by the year 2000; his work with NASA's climate satellite during the 1980s to identify and quantify how the radiation field interacts with water vapor and clouds to regulate climate change; and his ongoing scientific search for solutions to the growing consequences of global warming, according to the university news release.
“Today, the world is confronted by the consequences of global warming—melting glaciers, wildfires, desertification, and floods—a problem for which Dr. Ramanathan has been engaged for almost 40 years,” said the Rev. Kail Ellis, special assistant to the president and dean emeritus of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Villanova University.
In the 1990s Ramanathan discovered the widespread Atmospheric Brown Clouds over South Asia, which have devastating health and climate impacts, it said.
He developed light weight unmanned aerial vehicles to track pollution plumes from South and East Asia as well as North America. Ramanathan’s recent finding that mitigation of short-lived climate pollutants will slow down global warming during this century resulted in a proposal adopted by the United Nations and 30 countries, including the United States, forming the Climate and Clean Air Coalition, the university noted.
His primary areas of current research interest include societal transformation for climate mitigation; mitigation of climate change; climate dynamics; the greenhouse effect; air pollution; clouds; aerosols, satellite radiation measurements; and global climate models, it added.
Acting on his conviction that societal transformation for climate mitigation is crucial, Ramanathan founded Project Surya, which initiated an innovative financing mechanism in India and Nigeria that enables the very poor to switch from highly polluting cook stoves to clean cooking through direct usage-based climate credits for black carbon and carbon dioxide.
The aim of the project, according to its mission statement, is “to mitigate the regional impacts of global warming by immediately and demonstrably reducing atmospheric concentrations of black carbon, methane, and ozone,” according to the news release.
Reducing these air pollutants is expected to immediately improve public health, agricultural productivity and economic development for the rural populations in developing nations, the release added.
Partnering with his daughter, Dr. Nithya Ramanathan, president and co-founder of NexLeaf Analytics, a wireless sensor non-government organization, and Hafeez Rehman of TERI in India, Project Surya is linking the village women using improved stoves to the carbon credit market directly, it said.
The elder Ramanathan has published widely in scientific journals and has led three major studies to develop comprehensive solutions to the climate change problem. Toward this end he is working with the Vatican to form an alliance between science, policy and religion to have a transformational impact on society to take actions that protect both people and nature, the release noted.
He is an elected member of numerous prestigious societies including the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the American Philosophical Society, the Pontifical Academy of Sciences by Pope John Paul II and the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.
He currently serves on Pope Francis’ Council for the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and was co-organizer of “Sustainable Humanity, Sustainable Nature,” a 2014 Vatican meeting of social and natural scientists, philosophers and policy makers.
Ramanathan was named the Champion of the Earth by the United Nations in 2013. In addition, he has received numerous honors and awards, including the Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement, which is the top environmental prize awarded in the United States; the Volvo Environment Prize; the American Meteorological Society’s Carl-Gustav Rossby Prize, and most recently, the 2018 Tang Prize in Sustainable Development.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Annamalai University in India; a master’s degree from the Indian Institute of Science; and a doctorate from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.
By being named the Mendel Medal recipient, Ramanathan will hold a lecture, to be held Nov. 16 in the Villanova Room at the University’s Connelly Center. His lecture, “Climate Change: Scientific Basis and Solutions to Bend the Curve,” is free and open to the public. It is scheduled for 2 p.m.
