As waters receded throughout the flood-ravaged state of Kerala, several Indian American organizations quickly launched relief efforts to aid thousands of people affected by the worst disaster to hit the region since 1924.
The massive floods have killed an estimated 374 people, and rendered two million others homeless. Much of the state’s infrastructure, including 300 bridges and several hundred roads, has been destroyed.
Sajan Mooleplackel, president of the Malayalee Association of Northern California, told India-West he was shocked by the extent of the damage to his home state. His region, Wayanad, has bit hit by several landslides caused by the floods. “All the roads are completely washed out,” he said, noting that it is difficult to get food, water, and services to the low-income people who primarily live in the area.
“A lot of people make their living on very small farms with one cow or goat. They have lost everything. The rebuilding process is going to be very challenging,” said Mooleplackel. His wife’s family, who live in Trichur, have also had to evacuate their flood-ravaged home. “Their house is half underwater,” said Mooleplackel, noting that good neighbors helped the family to reach safety early on, before the flow of water hit its highest levels.
“Other people moved upstairs in their houses, thinking the rains would go down. Now they have to be evacuated,” he told India-West.
As the waters recede, new dangers are occurring, said Mooleplckel, noting that people returning to their homes are being bitten by venomous snakes which are also trying to escape the waters.
MANCA had spent months organizing its annual Onam feast for Aug. 25, but as the flooding began its destruction, the organization decided to switch the festivities to a fundraiser. “Many people didn’t feel like celebrating, with their families suffering back home,” said Mooleplackel, noting that 100 percent of the funds raised will go to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Fund. The organization has already donated $2,000 to the Distress Fund, has collected $25,000 more, and hopes to raise an additional $50,000 at the fundraiser and through its online campaign.
Donations can be made at www.mancaonline.org.
The Federation of Malayalee Associations of Americas has also launched a fundraising appeal, and is aiming to raise $200,000 to support its on-the-ground relief efforts. FOMAA has partnered with several relief organizations in the state, and Indian American FOMAA volunteers have traveled to Kerala to provide relief.
Philip Chamathil, president of FOMAA, told India-West the organization’s approach to the disaster is several-fold. Currently, the organization is distributing relief kits – which include supplies of potable water – to relief camps that have been set up around the state to house thousands of people displaced by the floods.
As people attempt to head back and clean up their damaged homes, FOMAA will provide cleaning supplies. Chamathil noted that most homes are covered in thick layers of mud in their interiors.
Twenty Indian American volunteer doctors affiliated with FOMAA will travel to the state in September to provide free surgeries in partnership with local hospitals, medical check-ups, and to address basic healthcare needs. The physicians will carry medicines and basic medical aid to distribute to the victims.
The medical camps are slated to be set up in Chengannoor and Kuttanad, remote districts that were heavily damaged by the disaster.
In the next phase of its relief efforts, FOMAA volunteers will rebuild several of the 8,000 houses that were completely destroyed by the floods; 22,000 more were severely damaged, he said.
“We are all working really hard day and night. None of us have slept since the rains began,” Chamathil told India-West. Donations can be made online at fomaa.net.
Give2Asia — which is still helping to rebuild Nepal after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the country in 2015, killing more than 9,000 people — has also launched relief efforts to help victims of the Kerala floods. The San Francisco, Calif.-based organization has partnered with SEEDS on the ground in Kerala to determine immediate needs.
Birger Stamperdahl, president and CEO of Give2Asia, told India-West: “We are focusing on people displaced by the flooding especially in rural areas.” The organization is currently supplying potable water along with relief kits, and will donate funds – through its corporate and individual donors – to the Chief Ministers Distress Fund.
Long-term, the organization will help people to rebuild permanent housing. “In the past, we’ve seen that people who lose their home take a long time to find their way back to permanent housing,” said Stamperdahl.
The organization will also aim to provide mental health services. “It is very traumatic to have your life shaken up in this way.”
“South Asia has seen more flooding year by year due to climate change. We’re going to be seeing more of this,” Stamperdahl told India-West.
Donations can be made through give2asia.org, which is a 501 (c) 3 charitable organization.
