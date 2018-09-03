More than a handful of Indian American political hopefuls took part in primary elections in Arizona and Florida Aug. 28, with just a few, including business executive Anita Malik, participating in contested races.
Malik, a Democrat seeking the party’s nomination in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, was in a three-candidate race with Heather Ross and Garrick McFadden with the winner to challenge Republican incumbent David Schweikert in the general.
The race was so tight between Malik and Ross that it took several days before the Indian American ultimately emerged as the victor.
According to the Arizona Registrar of Voters site, Malik received 22,111 votes for 42.1 percent while Ross earned 19,873 votes for 37.8 percent. For several days, the two candidates were a mere 1 percent apart before the final votes were tallied and Malik was determined the winner Aug. 31.
“I’m proud that my campaign reflected a broad, grassroots coalition of Arizonans who came together to support our vision of creating jobs and ensuring the ability of families to work, live and thrive in the 6th Congressional District,” Malik said in a statement. “I am so grateful for the army of volunteers and supporters who powered our campaign. We face so many challenges in our state and in our country, and I intend to be part of the solution and a public servant the people of Arizona can trust,” she added.
“And I especially want to thank Garrick McFadden and Heather Ross for joining me in talking about the issues that matter … and establishing a solid foundation for winning in November,” the primary winner concluded.
Malik, who has a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems and finance from Arizona State University and a master’s in broadcast journalism from the University of Southern California, said she has always been interested in politics, though her earlier plans to run for office may have had a different trajectory.
She resigned from her chief operating officer post at Phoenix-based ClearVoice last year to focus on her campaign, with hopes of winning the seat from two-term incumbent Schweikert.
“I realized that my skills are needed now. My ability to bridge the gap and to listen to find solutions is what leadership in Washington should be about. It is something we need,” Malik asserted to India-West in a 2017 report (see India-West article here).
The first-generation Indian American said she knows what it is like to struggle, to be different and to be judged because of her skin color. She credits her parents for understanding the American dream but now, with the influx in hate crimes, she said she is “saddened about where we are” as a nation.
In addition to her time at ClearVoice, Malik has held numerous positions and leadership roles in the tech industry. Among her stints include vice president of content operations at iAcquire, co-founder of BrideRush, managing editor and content director of Jawa, and IT consultant of Proex Systems Solutions, among others.
She believes her experience as an executive and entrepreneur will help in bringing about change in the 6th Congressional District, if elected in the predominantly Republican voting district.
As part of her campaign, Malik has numerous issues she hopes to address, among them the economy, healthcare, gun safety and education. The candidate says bringing equality back to the economy is key.
In Arizona’s 24th Legislative District, Amish Shah was gunning for the Democratic Party’s nomination to take on Republican David Alger for the right to be the state representative.
With more than 95 percent of the votes tallied, Shah had 29 percent of the vote, eight points greater than Jennifer Longdon, to earn a spot in the general election.
Shah, born in raised in Chicago to parents who were engineering students who immigrated from India in the 1960s, attended Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., and graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s in economics. He then graduated from Northwestern University Medical School, following which he worked for LEK Consulting, LLC, an international strategy consulting firm.
Shah completed a master's in public health at the University of California, Berkeley, followed by residency training in Emergency Medicine at New York City's busiest Level I trauma center. He won the American Academy of Emergency Medicine’s National Resident Research Competition for his work in inventing a new method to provide care for the critically ill, and also graduated from the University of Arizona’s Sports Medicine fellowship.
In the 2nd Legislative District, Anthony Sizer, a Republican, and John Ackerley both earned spots for the two seats up for election with no opposition. The duo from the GOP party will take on Democratic incumbents Rosanna Gabaldon and Daniel Hernandez Jr., who moved on without being contested.
In Florida’s 21st Legislative District, Amol Jethwani was seeking the Democratic nomination for the state representative seat.
Campaigning against Jason Haeseler, the Indian American came up short with just 42 percent of the vote, 16 points behind Haeseler’s 58 percent. Haeseler will now challenge Republican incumbent Chuck Clemons for the seat in November.
Aakash Patel, a Republican candidate in Florida’s Hillsborough County Commission race, was vying for the party nomination against Todd Marks.
Patel received 28,383 votes for 32.4 percent, and was a distant runner-up to Marks, who tallied 59,336 votes for 67.6 percent. Marks joins Democrat Kimberly Overman and Green Party’s Kim O’Connor in the general election.
Hiral Tipirneni and Sanjay Patel both ran for the Democratic nomination in their respective U.S. House races in Arizona and Florida, with both advancing in uncontested elections.
Tipirneni, who fell short to Republican Debbie Lesko in a special election for Arizona’s 8th Congressional District seat earlier in the year, will have a rematch with the Republican incumbent in November.
Patel is set to challenge Republican incumbent Bill Posey after both advanced in uncontested races in Florida’s 8th Congressional District. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2LDScjl)
