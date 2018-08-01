Defenders of Wildlife, a nonprofit conservation organization, July 25 announced that Sristi Kamal has been named the new Northwest Senior Representative in Oregon.
“I am very excited to join the Defenders of Wildlife family, and to have the opportunity to work in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. In my career, I have used evidence-based science to support wildlife conservation,” the Indian American conservationist said in a statement. “Defenders’ holistic approach integrating science, policy and advocacy to wildlife conservation reflects my own. I look forward to working collaboratively with partners and local communities to focus our energy and resources in protecting imperiled species and their habitat in the state.”
Kamal has spent her career working on wildlife conservation issues around the world and has put her experience to use in Oregon over the last few years.
She holds a doctorate in ecology from Jagiellonian University in Poland, a master’s in environmental studies from TERI University in India and a bachelor’s in zoology. Her doctoral research focused on the human dimensions of wildlife conservation, including identifying sources of conflict related to conservation on private lands.
Her master’s dissertation was conducted at Yale University and focused on conflicts around large carnivore conservation, with grizzly bears in Yellowstone as her case study, her bio said.
“I am thrilled to pass the torch of Oregon representative to Dr. Sristi Kamal. Her global experience with wildlife conservation and scientific mindset fit perfectly with the mission of Defenders of Wildlife. Sristi’s diverse experiences will only make our Northwest team stronger for the benefit of Oregonian wildlife and wildlands,” Northwest director at Defenders of Wildlife Quinn Read said.
She is multi-lingual and has project management and community engagement experience both internationally and in the United States. In Oregon, she has worked as a consultant with several NGOs, including The Nature Conservancy, Mercy Corps and Oregon Wild, it said.
In both her personal and professional life, she has worked to familiarize herself with wildlife conservation issues in Oregon, including providing scientific comments on the Oregon Wolf Plan.
Kamal brings a deep personal interest in wildlife from growing up in a biodiversity hot spot in India, as well as a sophisticated understanding of approaches to conserving wildlife by addressing sources of human-wildlife conflict, according to the news release.
