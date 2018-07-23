A Chicago, Illinois couple, accused by federal prosecutors of luring Telugu actresses from India to the U.S. to have paid sex with Indian Americans, pleaded not guilty July 18.
Kishan Modugumudi — also known as Sree Raj Chennupati — and his wife, Chandra, have each been indicted on nine counts of prostitution involving a total of six victims, who were not named in the indictment, but believed to be actresses and models from South India. If convicted on all charges, the Indian American couple faces 10 years in prison. They are currently being held — without bail — at the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Illinois.
According to the 42-page indictment, Modugumudi, who promoted himself as a Tollywood agent, and his wife bought airline tickets for the victims on the premise that they would be performing at Telugu and other Indian American conferences. In one instance, the American Telugu Association in 2016 The Modugumudis allegedly housed the young women at their Chicago home and area hotels, and held their passports, rendering the victims virtual captives (see earlier India-West story here).
The women would perform sex with the johns – who arranged the meetings via text messages with Chandra, who arranged each encounter for a price varying from $800 to $3,000, alleged the indictment. After the encounter concluded, the actress would text Chandra, who kept a ledger of all encounters she arranged. Federal agents discovered the ledgers when they searched the Modugumudis' apartment.
The indictment also detailed the haggling over the prices of the women, with johns attempting to cut deals for services.
It is unclear how far back the Modugumudis allegedly perpetuated their scheme: the indictment notes only the year 2017. But in 2016, the American Telugu Association went public with a complaint against Modugumudi – known then as Chennupati – saying he had failed to deliver three female television anchors to the organization’s Silver Jubilee celebrations in Chicago. The women’s names are listed in a flyer promoting the event, but India-West is not naming them, given the nature of the charges levelled at the Modugumudis.
The victims also apparently met clients in hotels at conferences in Dallas, New Jersey and Washington.
The complaint alleged that Kishan Modugumudi threatened the life of one of the actresses and her family if she told law enforcement the truth about what she did while in the country. One victim begged Modugumudi never to contact her again. "Please do not call me and don't try to contact me," the woman wrote in an e-mail, as noted in the indictment. "It was very unpleasant doing business with you and I don't want to do any business with you now or in future. If you try contacting me again, I'll have to make formal complaint."
The Movie Artists Association of India said in a press release after the couple was arrested: “We are aware of Kishan Modugumudi’s suspicious activities. We have been warning artists not to go abroad for performances with those with dubious antecedents.”
“Usually, artists are not aware of the visa type issued to them for attending conferences in the United States, Dubai, Singapore or Australia. We are meeting on June 24 on the issue. We are requesting artists to inform MAA about performance schedules and attendance at events abroad so that we can talk to organizers or associations and verify credentials,” the release added.
The MAA held a meeting in India June 24 to discuss the situation.
