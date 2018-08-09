Samir Paul, an Indian American candidate for the Maryland House of Delegates District 16 seat, has conceded the race to Sara Love in the Democratic primary, which was held June 26.
Paul and Love were neck-and-neck with mere votes separating the two. When Love appeared the victor, Paul called for a recount, but has now decided to concede the race to his competitor.
According to the Maryland Board of Elections, Paul, who finished fourth, just outside the three candidates who advanced, received 11,286 votes for 20.21 percent. Love, however, received 11,294 votes and 20.22 percent.
Love, 51, a Bethesda resident and a former ACLU public policy director, tweeted: “I am thrilled and humbled to have won the third delegate seat in D16!”
In celebrating victory, Love praised Paul, 29, a computer science teacher, for running a “terrific campaign.”
Both Democrats were competing for the seat being vacated by Democratic Del. Bill Frick, who decided to run for county executive.
Incumbents Marc Korman and Ariana Kelly finished first and second, with 13,092 and 11,695 votes, respectively. Paul and Love were vying for the third place, to take on the Republican candidate, attorney Bill Day, the only GOP contender in the Democratic majority district.
“It’s tough to lose so narrowly, the truth is that candidates like me — a young, middle-class, public school teacher and immigrant son with a funny name — aren’t supposed to come this close when running in a race like this,” Paul said in a Facebook post.
“And in the end, we have a team of outstanding advocates for transit, women and families, and civil liberties representing us in Annapolis….So even though I won’t be the one casting votes in the House of Delegates next session, there’s plenty of work for all of us if we want to make this place more just, inclusive, and abundant. I don’t know where this train stops next, but I will forever be grateful for the ride we’ve been on together. #PaulAboard,” he said.
The Montgomery Blair High School teacher said he’s going to take a break from the classroom and ponder his next phase of advocacy. (See earlier India-West story here.)
