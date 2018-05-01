An Indian American doctor in Modesto, Calif., was arrested at his home April 26 on charges of illegally selling opioids to patients through his practice.
Sawtantra Kumar Chopra, 71, a pulmonary and sleep medicine specialist, was detained overnight at Fresno County Jail. He bailed out April 27 on a $200,000 cash bond, and was ordered not to practice medicine. He faces a maximum 20-year federal prison sentence if he is found guilty on 23 counts of illegally selling opioids.
Attorney Kirk McAllister, who is representing Chopra, told India-West that his client had entered a not guilty plea. “Dr. Chopra is going to fight this all the way in court,” he said.
Lauren Horwood, a public information officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of California, told India-West: “For us, this is an unusually large case; one of the largest we’ve ever had.” She explained that the region – unlike the nation – has a higher proportion of methamphetamine users rather than opioid abusers.
Horwood said an investigation into Chopra’s practice began last summer when two pharmacies in Sacramento called local law enforcement about possible illegal prescriptions coming from Chopra’s office. The U.S. attorney’s office then got involved and conducted a sting operation with the Drug Enforcement Administration. The PIO said she could not reveal details of how the sting was conducted.
The Sacramento Bee reported that undercover agents represented themselves as patients whose doctors stopped prescribing opioids they had asked for. One of the agents received a prescription after presenting an X-ray of a healthy body part.
Chopra frequently would write a prescription without performing a medical examination. Patients travelled from as far away as San Francisco to get their drugs.
Chopra allegedly wrote prescriptions for patients who asked for hydrocodone, Xanax, and promethazine with codeine. He wrote the prescriptions regardless of whether the patient’s physical condition necessitated the drug, said Horwood.
Chopra’s next court appearance is Aug. 28.
According to his indictment, between March 29, 2017 and September 28, 2017, Chopra wrote illegal prescriptions for 645 hydrocodone pills, with a mean street value of about $6,500, according to India-West estimates with values from several opioid-related online forums.
During that time period, Chopra allegedly wrote illegal prescriptions for 345 Xanax pills with an estimated street value of $690. He also wrote two prescriptions for promethazine with codeine, a cough syrup often used for recreational purposes.
Horwood could not state why Chopra was facing a fairly stiff sentence for selling opioids with a street value of about $10,000. She did state that this was the maximum sentence Chopra faces, but is unlikely to receive it. Prosecutors have asked for a maximum sentence of 20 years with three years’ supervised release; or a fine of $1 million, or both.
“Medical professionals who abuse their position of trust and fuel the opioid epidemic for profit will be held responsible,” said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, in an April 26 press release.
“Prescription drug abuse is a serious public health crisis that harms families and communities throughout California. Combatting the epidemic and healing our communities takes a team effort. At the California Department of Justice, we will use every tool at our disposal to prosecute bad actors and protect the public,” said Becerra.
“Diversion of drugs with a legitimate purpose to those who abuse them or sell to abusers is a costly and dangerous enterprise,” said U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott. “Fortunately, with the cooperative efforts of our state and local partners, we have the ability to track powerful prescription drugs and find those who attempt to divert them. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has made it a top priority to prosecute those who engage in prescription drug diversion.”
Chopra was investigated by as joint task force of agents from the California Department of Justice; the Bureau of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse Drug Diversion Team; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; and the IRS Criminal Investigation.
In an earlier investigation in 2002, Chopra was fined $75,000 and received three years of supervised release for receiving illegal kickbacks for referring a patient to an oxygen company at which he served as a medical director. Twelve years later, Chopra and his wife Aruna were briefly jailed for their involvement in a fraudulent land deal.
