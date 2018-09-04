SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Following a tearful plea in which he begged San Francisco Superior Court Judge Tracie Brown to remand him to house arrest, Indian American entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal was handcuffed and led away Aug. 31 afternoon to immediately begin serving a one-year sentence for violating his probation for a domestic violence conviction.
An audible gasp was heard through the courtroom – sparsely populated by reporters and anti-domestic violence advocates – as a bailiff clicked cuffs onto Chahal’s arms, which were placed behind his back. The braggadocio he displayed as he entered the courtroom was visibly absent as he exited to begin his detention.
The tech wunderkind – who founded his first company as a teenager – will only serve 50 percent of his sentence, six months, before he is released, Max Szabo, a spokesman for the San Francisco District Attorney’s office, told India-West.
Before he was cuffed, for the first time during lengthy court proceedings over four years, Chahal spoke directly to the court. He asked Brown to consider alternatives to remanding him into custody; Brown had issued Chahal’s sentence two years ago.
“I’ve done everything in my power to give back to society,” said Chahal, copiously weeping as he read out his statement. He spoke about his foundation, which, he said, had helped hundreds of people, including women and victims of domestic violence. “I desperately need my freedom,” he said, noting how deeply his incarceration would affect his family and his business ventures. “Please reconsider,” he pleaded with Brown, adding: “I respect the law.”
Chahal’s attorney – the famed Robert Shapiro who represented football player O.J Simpson, accused of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown – asked Brown to remand Chahal to house arrest. Brown said: “It is ironic that you’re asking me to sentence him to the place where the crimes were committed.” Shapiro said Chahal could be sentenced to his parents’ home, where he would be fully supervised, but Brown declined his request.
Shapiro told Judge Brown: “I have told him to accept responsibility. It would be very easy for him to do this. But he has asked me: ‘Do you want me to plead guilty to something I didn’t do?”
None of Chahal’s family was in court at this appearance. Chahal issued no comment to India-West as he entered the court.
In 2013, Chahal was arrested and charged with beating and kicking his girlfriend Juliet Kasich at least 133 times during an evening at his San Francisco, Calif., penthouse. Chahal was initially charged with 147 counts of felony battery but managed to get the charges dropped to three misdemeanor charges for which he was accorded probation.
But while on probation, Chahal allegedly hit and slapped another woman, and threatened to have her deported. He was accorded a one-year jail sentence in 2016 by Brown, who allowed him to exhaust all of his appeals before remanding him into custody for violating his probation.
Chahal took his case to an appellate court, which upheld Brown’s sentence. He next filed with the California Supreme Court, which declined to take up the case. Chahal has filed a case with the U.S. Supreme Court, which is also unlikely to take up the matter.
At the Aug. 31 hearing, Brown immediately remanded Chahal into custody, noting that she had considered the entrepreneur’s charitable initiatives when she issued her sentence two years ago. She noted that Chahal had not apologized to his two victims. He is being held in custody for violating his parole.
“I just don’t see a sufficient basis to reconsider the sentence I issued two years ago. His charitable activities are commendable, but do not convince me that a more lenient sentence is appropriate,” she said. Brown in 2016 watched footage of Chahal hitting and kicking Kasich in 2013, captured by his own CCTV footage, before she issued her one-year sentence.
Brown denied Chahal a stay of custody, as requested by Shapiro to “get his affairs in order.” She also denied several other requests by Shapiro.
The attorney said Chahal’s constitutional rights had been violated because he was never allowed to face his second accuser, who is believed to have returned to South Korea. “It is unfortunate that the judge did not hear from the complaining witness,” said Shapiro.
“He has been punished through the media. His reputation will never recover. He has struggled to get back and give back,” said Shapiro, using the plaintive manner which won Simpson his freedom. “I am confident there will be no transgression.”
Christopher Hall, one of Chahal’s attorneys, told India-West outside the courtroom that the case against Chahal was based on weak and second-hand testimony. “Had she shown up, we would have had a very different outcome,” he said, noting: Gurbaksh is a good man.”
Szabo told India-West after Chahal was taken away, that, had the second accuser been found, Chahal would have faced domestic violence charges which impose a much higher sentence.
“We are satisfied with today’s outcome,” he said.
Two days earlier, Imran Khaliq, Chahal’s general counsel for his company Da Vinci, was banned from practicing law by the California Bar Association for a 2015 incident in which he allegedly severely beat his girlfriend for refusing to have sex with him.
