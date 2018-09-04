Indian American entrepreneur Kamini Shankar was declared the winner of the ‘2019 International Ms.’ pageant during a ceremony held Aug. 26 at the Manhattan Movement and Arts Center in New York.
Thirty-two delegates from around the world participated in the annual beauty pageant, which, according to a press release, provides opportunities for women between the ages of 26-39 irrespective of their marital status and nationality.
The pageant is managed by US World Productions, Inc. The competition judged contestants in categories such as interview, social media presence, introduction video, photogenic qualities, resort wear, runway and evening gown.
Shankar, who was born and raised in India, moved to the U.S. as a first-generation immigrant, at the age of 23. She has built a successful corporate career in technology and is the founder and owner of FabFit fitness studio in New Jersey. Shankar has been married for 11 years and has an 8-year-old son.
She will receive a $2,500 grant to further her work in her professional and charitable endeavors.
Shankar, added the press release, aspires to use the title to generate more awareness about education and health. She hopes to set an example to all women, stating, “If you can dare to dream, and you have the grit to work hard, nothing is impossible.”
