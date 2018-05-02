A sizeable donation by Indian American chair of Aptiv PLC and Avantor Inc. Raj Gupta and his wife Kamla Gupta to Drexel University has led to an institute being established in their honor.
The Guptas donated $2.5 million to the university’s LeBow College of Business, with the Haas family and the Haas family foundations matching the gift, totaling a $5 million donation, leading to the university establishing the Raj & Kamla Gupta Governance Institute, the university said in an April 16 news release.
The Gupta Institute will house the existing Center for Corporate Governance and the new Center for Nonprofit Governance, each providing world-renowned business leaders with dynamic governance insights, the university said.
Bill McNabb will serve as its first executive in residence to foster high-impact collaboration between corporate executives, key governance thought leaders and faculty members to address the present needs of industry as they arise, positively impacting the business community at large, the university noted.
“The generous support from Raj, Kamla and the Haas family will position the institute at the forefront of governance issues for public, private and non-profit industries,” said Drexel president John Fry in a statement. “Their support will give Drexel national prominence in an important field with lasting implications.”
The new institute was announced April 16 during a dinner commemorating the 10th anniversary of Directors Dialogue, an annual full-day program by the Center for Corporate Governance designed for corporate leaders to promote candid discussions of important governance issues, supported by the latest practical research, according to the news release.
“This investment allows the Institute to continue to be at the forefront of governance issues through a unique blend of programming, thought leadership, and research that answers industry’s unexplored questions and expands the boundaries of current practitioner and academic knowledge,” said Patti Connolly, executive director of the Gupta Institute, in the news release.
With the Gupta Institute, programming will expand not only to organizations in the nonprofit sector but also across disciplines allowing organizations at both the for-profit — both public and private — and nonprofit sector to benefit from research at Drexel’s other colleges and schools.
It will serve as a neutral ground where industry and education meet to provide business solutions through its programming, knowledge sharing and research, according to the university.
“My association with Drexel dates back to 1970 as an M.B.A. student and subsequently a trustee and member of LeBow College of Business and Center for Corporate Governance advisory boards,” Raj Gupta said in a statement. “It is indeed an honor for Kamla and I to be part of the future contributions that the newly established Institute will make towards improving governance across a wide range of organizations.”
Throughout his career, Gupta served on various boards including Hewlett-Packard, Tyco International and The Vanguard Group, and learned many lessons about governance.
In 2016, he coauthored the book, “My American Journey, Eight Dollars and A Dream,” that provided tips on what makes a good CEO and also on what makes a good employee hire, how to balance success with life outside the workplace, and what makes an individual a better employee. Gupta joined Rohm and Haas in 1971 as a financial analyst. Working his way up in the company, Gupta was elected to the board of directors and named vice chairman in January 1999 before becoming chairman and chief executive officer in October 1999, his bio said.
He assumed the additional title of president in early 2005. In 2009, Gupta left Rohm and Haas after its $15.3 billion acquisition by the Dow Chemical Company.
Gupta is the recipient of numerous awards and honors. In April 2005, the U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce named him as one of the top 10 most influential Asian Americans in business. In 2006, Gupta was named Drexel’s 53rd Business Leader of the Year by the LeBow College of Business. In 2007, he was awarded the Society of Chemical Industry’s most prestigious honor, the Chemical Industry Medal.
Gupta earned an M.B.A. in finance from Drexel’s LeBow College of Business in 1972. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in operations research from Cornell University.
