Mira Sidhu, an Indian American fifth-grader at Beach Elementary School in Piedmont, Calif., was among two talented girls who were special guest speakers at a recent naturalization ceremony at the Paramount Theater in Oakland, reports the East Bay Times.
More than 1,000 people became U.S. citizens at the ceremony.
Sidhu and Ella Hughes, adds the reports, were invited to read their essays that won them top prizes in the Celebrate America creative writing contest for the Northern California area.
Hughes took first place in the contest for her essay, “The Story in their Eyes.” One of her grandmothers immigrated from Greece, the other from Malaysia.
Second-place winner Sidhu’s essay was “American Sky.” She is the granddaughter of immigrants from India, and her great-grandmother immigrated from Italy, said the report.
Sharon Rummery, public affairs officer of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service, said the girls should be very proud of their accomplishments and contributions to the citizenship ceremony.
“The Piedmont girls are stars,” Rummery was quoted as saying by the publication.
The Celebrate America Creative Writing Contest challenges fifth graders across the country to reflect on and write about the theme, “Why I Am Glad America Is a Nation of Immigrants.”
