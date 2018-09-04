Indian American financial adviser in Chicago Vishal Savla has pleaded guilty to defrauding investors.
Savla, 37, pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to tricking investors and family members out of more than $2 million. His guilty plea was to a single federal charge of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois said.
While he was running VCAP LLC, a Chicago-based investment fund that was said to trade in equities, options and futures contracts, Savla told clients that a computer trading error led to major losses, the attorney’s office said.
He admitted in federal court that poor trading actually caused the losses, it said.
From 2014 until earlier this year, Savla raised about $2.3 million from investors after promising substantial returns, it said.
His investment fund was “largely unsuccessfully” during that stretch, losing more than 95 percent of its investments in 2014 and most of 2016, according to the news release.
Savla kept soliciting and accepting new investments while sending clients phony account statements that showed large profits instead of substantial losses, according to his plea agreement.
In December 2016, Savla claimed that a keyboard input error commonly known as a “fat finger trade” caused his fund to drop by roughly 90 percent in a single day, prosecutors said, according to the news release.
As part of his plea deal, Savla admitted that there was no such error, and that trading losses spurred the dramatic decline. Savla also acknowledged that he borrowed cash from family and friends to repay his investors, the plea agreement said.
One family member loaned him $500,000 after learning of his purported “fat finger” mix-up. He used the infusion to repay some of his investors, the attorney’s office said. In addition, Savla admitted to using $260,000 of investor money to finance his living expenses, the release added.
Savla’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 9. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
