Harry Sidhu, a former city councilman and mayor pro tem in Anaheim, Calif., announced July 19 he has officially filed papers to run for mayor of the Southern California city.
“My wife Gin and I love this city. We raised our children here, and it’s where we achieved the American Dream,” Sidhu, who had announced his candidacy for the 2018 mayoral election last year (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2mSP0pU), said. “In 1974, I legally immigrated to our great country as a young man with just $6 in my pocket. I worked my way through community college as a janitor and went on to earn my bachelor’s degree at Drexel University. One of my proudest moments was becoming a United States citizen in 1979,” the Indian American candidate added.
Sidhu began his professional career as an engineer in the aerospace industry, then he had the opportunity to start his own small business, he explained. After three decades as a businessman in the private sector, he said his calling has been to be of public service to the local community.
“It was a distinct honor and privilege to be elected to the Anaheim City Council for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2012,” he said. “I want to continue to give back to the community that helped me live the American Dream, and I look forward to returning to City Hall, with your support, to continue my service to Anaheim.”
As mayor, Sidhu said his plan is to ensure that police and fire have the necessary resources to keep Anaheim safe; attract jobs and small businesses to Anaheim; improve Anaheim’s parks, roads and traffic; and develop a strong, but compassionate, solution to the growing homeless problem.
