A racist rant against an Indian American gas station owner in Ashland, Kentucky, has prompted an outpouring of love and support from the community.
An off-duty Portsmouth Emergency Ambulance Service employee recently went on a racist rant on his Facebook page against Taj Sardar, the owner of a Shell gas station in Ashland, Kentucky, even accusing Sardar of being a terrorist, reported WSAZ-TV.
The gas station also houses a small eatery called The King’s Diner.
The man, who has not been identified, stated the report, ate, then left without a word being said. When outside, he took a photo of the restaurant and took to Facebook to not only voice his displeasure with the food, but also the people inside.
Portions of the post, according to WSAZ, read: “I reluctantly entered to order Monday’s meatloaf special and was greeted by a tribe from India.” The post continued, “I’m ashamed that I probably just funded Al Qaeda.”
The post sparked outrage, not just in the virtual world, but also in the real world.
Sardar told the publication that people have called from all over the country after watching WSAZ’s story to make him feel welcome and apologize for the employee’s words.
He said business has also been booming since the story aired, adding that it is no longer about the food. He wants others to learn how to treat others as humans, he was quoted as saying.
Meanwhile, Ashland Mayor Steve Gilmore and three city commissioners visited Sardar to offer support. They also presented him with a key to the city.
Portsmouth Emergency Ambulance Service has issued a statement, noting that “We take pride in the service we provide to our patients, but also in the way that we treat them. As an organization, we have an obligation treat everyone in our community with dignity and respect, regardless of their background or ethnicity, and we expect our employees to do so as well.”
Apologizing for the posts, the agency added: “We do not agree with, or condone them, and are in the process of handling them accordingly.”
