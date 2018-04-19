An Indian American girl who calls herself a "Tamil Indian at heart" sent a video message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that she will skip taking her summer vacation to India for fear of rape, after recent incidents in which two young girls have reportedly been gang-raped in the country.
The 1-minute and 6-second video starts with the 10-year-old girl, Ms. V., saying that she visited the mainland as a baby, remembering "a lot of people and a lot of traffic, but the people were nice and the food was great."
However, she is second-guessing those memories because she is now hearing on the news and through social media that "women and children in India are being raped and murdered every other day."
The young girl then went on to specify a recent incident in which an 8-year-old girl was raped and murdered.
"She was tortured, drugged, gang-raped and murdered," the girl said in the video.
"Prime Minister (Modi), we need to make sure that this stuff stops and India is now safe for women and children, because I told my father I don't want to go to India for summer vacation anymore because it seems so dangerous and I'm scared to go there now," she concluded.
The young girl was one of two girls — the other a teenager — who were recently victims of rape in India.
Millions of Indians have been shocked and saddened that the men accused of raping the children were being protected instead of prosecuted, according to a Washington Post report. Modi unequivocally promised that no one would be spared, the report said, adding that his actions have been delayed, citing other cases from three months and nearly a year ago, respectively.
