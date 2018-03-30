The Indian American Impact Fund March 26 announced it has endorsed two congressional candidates who have recently moved on past their respective primary elections.
The fund said it is backing Sri Kulkarni for Texas’ 22nd Congressional District and Dr. Hiral Tipirneni for Arizona’s 8th Congressional District.
“In an incredibly competitive year for congressional candidates, Sri and Hiral have demonstrated the passion, tenacity, and drive it takes to run, win, and lead,” Raj Goyle, co-founder of Impact and a former member of the Kansas House of Representatives, said in a statement. “Now it’s up to all of us to help them across the finish line.”
Kulkarni finished atop the five-candidate Democratic field to advance to a May 22 runoff election (see India-West article here).
Kulkarni is a former Foreign Service Officer who served overseas tours in Taiwan, Russia, Iraq, Israel and Jamaica and as a foreign policy and defense advisor to U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.
Tipirneni, an emergency room physician, cancer research advocate and community leader, won the Feb. 27 primary special election by nearly 20 percent to advance to the April 24 special election (see India-West article here).
Tipirneni previously told India-West she is hoping for a voice in replacing the now retired U.S. Rep. Trent Franks. Win or lose in April, the seat will again be up for election with the primary set for Aug. 28 and the general Nov. 6.
Kulkarni and Tipirneni join Aftab Pureval and Aruna Miller, both running for Congress in Ohio and Maryland, respectively, who have been endorsed by the fund.
“As a community, we are extraordinarily proud of the four Indian Americans already serving in the House of Representatives,” said Deepak Raj, co-founder of Impact and chair of the Impact Fund, in a statement. “By electing Sri and Hiral, in addition to Aftab and Aruna, we will double our ranks in Congress this November and send a powerful signal that the Indian American community has truly arrived.”
The Impact Fund has said it continues to closely monitor the campaigns of over 60 Indian Americans on the ballot in 2018 and will issue further endorsements in coming weeks.
Illinois state Senate candidate Ram Villivalam, also endorsed by the Impact Fund, won his election (see India-West article here), becoming the first candidate endorsed to win this election cycle.
In other news, U.S. Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, D-N.Y., March 28 announced that she has endorsed Del. Aruna Miller in her race for the 6th Congressional District.
“I am proud to support a proven leader like Del. Aruna Miller in her race for Congress. While in Annapolis, she fought to protect women and children from their abusers, to provide paid sick leave for all Maryland workers, and to ensure the next generation is ready to take on the jobs of the future by mandating computer science classes be available in all Maryland high schools,” said Gillibrand in a statement. “I can't wait to see what she'll do in Congress.”
Miller, who recently opened up her first campaign office, has been endorsed by the Indian American Impact Fund, EMILY’s List and Washington-based non-profit scientists group 314 Action.
Miller is a state delegate in the Montgomery County district who retired recently after 25 years as a traffic engineer for Montgomery County. She is among a handful of Democrats looking to succeed Rep. John Delaney, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination (see earlier India-West story).
Miller, who has represented portions of Montgomery County in the House of Delegates since 2011, studied civil engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, previously known as University of Missouri-Rolla. She worked in Los Angeles County before joining Montgomery County’s Department of Public Works and Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.