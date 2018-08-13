Sunil Shah is among three individuals running for the mayoral seat in Schaumburg, Illinois.
Shah, as well as fellow candidate Nafees Rahman, are political newcomers, joining longtime Schaumburg Trustee Tom Dailly in announcing their candidacy for the seat which has been held by 31-year incumbent Al Larson, who remains undecided on his intentions, the Daily Herald reported.
Shah, who works as an insurance agent in Schaumburg, has been a resident for more than 20 years and, with his wife, raised two sons there. He emigrated from Mumbai, India, in the late 1990s, the report said.
Taxation and quality of life are areas where Shah said Schaumburg could benefit from new leadership. He also believes he's reached a time in his life when he can be more involved.
"I felt I would be humbled and honored to give back to the community," he said in the report.
The issues he wants to address include relieving the area's "crushing" property tax burden and helping to influence new gun laws needed for school safety, it said.
Shah said the mayor and trustees should work together for the good of the community, the publication added.
Rahman, a Pakistani American who has been working as deputy director of accounting revenue in Secretary of State Jesse White's office since April 2017, said he has been inspired by White's approach to public service.
Rahman said he was a member of a large, education-oriented family that emigrated from Pakistan in 1986. He has been a resident of Schaumburg since 1997, even while traveling extensively as a CEO for out-of-state companies, the report said.
While he believes Larson did a good job earlier in his tenure, Rahman said he wants to use his own business experience to find a way to attract Fortune 500 and Fortune 200 businesses to Schaumburg and rebate some of residents' property taxes, it added.
Because of his previous role as a CEO, he thinks the mayor's office is a better fit for his first elected office than trustee, he said.
Rahman also hopes to recruit some fellow candidates to run for the three open trustee positions next spring and make village government more representative of Schaumburg's diverse ethnic makeup, the report noted.
The election is scheduled for April 2019.
