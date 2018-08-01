Jaydevsinh Ghanshyamsinh Zala accomplished something not many Indian Americans have been able to achieve.
In May, Zala, of Chino Hills, Calif., became a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy. It’s a feat that he doesn’t take lightly.
“The experience is definitely a bit different for someone like myself. Although my classmates and overseers at the academy have been incredibly enthusiastic and supportive of who I am, pride in and oneness with my identity is my responsibility,” he told India-West.
Zala said that growing up, his parents, father Ghanshyamsinh Zala and mother Gaytriba Zala, would take him and his sister Savitri to their ancestral village in Saurashtra nearly every year. It was there that the Air Force graduate developed a deep appreciation for his heritage and culture that would later bring him a closer connection to his faith.
He credits his gurus Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj for carrying him throughout the most challenging moments at the academy, and stressed his appreciation for his parents for always nudging him closer to his roots and faith.
“It’s an honor to represent the Hindu faith and community as an airman in the military. I’m thankful for the humbling amount of support and love through the years, and especially thankful for my gurus Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj for being exemplars of Sthitpragna – a lifelong endeavor for me,” Zala elaborated. “My gurus have always urged me to serve my family, community, and most importantly, my country, and it’s been a heck of a great ride knowing that I’m making those who matter most proud of what I’ve chosen to dedicate myself to.”
The surreal moment of earning a degree from the Air Force Academy took place over the course of two days in late May.
On May 22, Zala and his fellow classmates were commissioned second lieutenants in the United States Air Force.
“Commissioning alongside my classmates with my family – over 30 family members and friends flew out, so that was huge for me – beside me was a truly humbling moment,” he recalled to India-West proudly.
The next day, May 23, was graduation day, when Zala and his classmates received their diplomas, walking across a stage and shaking U.S. Defense Secretary James N. Mattis’ hand in the process, followed by a salute, and an “unforgettable hat toss” as the Air Force Thunderbirds flew overhead.
“That was one of the most memorable moments of my life. It was an unreal feeling of accomplishment – four years of hard work – as my classmates and I tossed our hats in the air,” Zala said.
During his time at the academy, Zala – who dreamed of being an Air Force pilot since he received a toy Air Force plane for his second birthday – served as a squadron commander, and was in charge of more than 100 cadets ranging in ages from 17 to 27, for all four years.
“Being a squadron commander was the most difficult and rewarding position I held during my cadet career,” he told India-West.
As squadron commander, he was responsible for the health, morale and welfare of the squadron, among other things. He was in charge of establishing squadron goals, processes, policies and mechanisms to achieve success, and mentored other cadets.
“I grew in my role greatly as a leader during my time as a cadet squadron commander,” he noted.
Additionally, Zala was a Basic Cadet Training element leader where he was in charge of about 30 basic cadets during basic training, in charge of the wellbeing of those 30 basic cadets and ensuring they were receiving the correct training.
Zala also took a jump course over the summer at the academy and after a week of daily training, he conducted five solo freefall sky dive jumps.
In addition to all his leadership roles during his time at the academy, the Indian American served as part of the Cadet Interfaith Council, a club made up of cadet representatives from each religious following on campus, since his freshman year.
The council informs the cadet wing of the other religions that the members of the Armed Forces follow. Its goal is to inform one another about the various faiths in the spirit of inter-faith harmony and respect as they mold future leaders of America.
Recently, Zala was honored with the Religious Respect Award from the council, which he recently served a term as its vice president. The award is given to a member who consistently displays honesty, gratitude, reliability, humility and leadership.
Zala’s immediate goal is to graduate from the Undergraduate Pilot Training at the top of his class and eventually fly his dream planes, the F-22 and F-35. Over the long term, he hopes to achieve Sthitpragna, or an equilibrium and balance in all aspects of life.
Now, as a graduate, Zala and the other graduates will be a part of the Long Blue Line and part of a heritage that will do whatever it can to support the Air Force Academy, he said.
Moreover, Zala said, “Being a first generation American, I have witnessed the struggles my parents have faced and how they have overcome many of their challenges by meeting the opportunities America has given them – head on. This led me to being extremely grateful and wanting to give back to my nation.”
