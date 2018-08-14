Journalist Indira Lakshmanan has been named the new executive editor of the Pulitzer Center.
“I am thrilled to join the amazing team at the Pulitzer Center who make possible the highest quality reporting on global affairs in U.S. media outlets,” Lakshmanan stated in a news release. “I’ve watched in dismay as shrinking revenue in the news industry forced news outlets to shut bureaus and put international coverage on the chopping block, depriving journalists of opportunities and American audiences of important perspectives from around the world.”
“Helping news consumers understand the interconnectedness of our world is more important than ever. At an incredibly difficult time in our industry, the Pulitzer Center makes that best kind of journalism a reality,” the Indian American journalist added.
Currently the Newmark Chair in journalism ethics at the Poynter Institute and a Boston Globe columnist, Lakshmanan began her career on the foreign desk at NPR and as a freelance reporter in Latin America, and has covered coups, campaigns, and revolutions in 80 countries, for The Boston Globe, Bloomberg, The International New York Times, and others.
“We are honored that Indira is joining the center,” said Jon Sawyer, founder and executive director of the Pulitzer Center. “She is a proven leader, a compelling voice both for the maintenance of essential journalism standards and for engagement with the global issues that affect us all. My colleagues and I are eager to work with her to expand our reach.”
Lakshmanan spent a dozen years as an international correspondent from the Balkans and Latin America to Afghanistan and China. She covered the Bosnian War and the fall of the Taliban, and interviewed and profiled leaders including Benazir Bhutto, Fidel Castro, and Hugo Chavez.
She embedded with sea pirates in the Philippines, Maoist rebels in Nepal, and Khmer Rouge holdouts in Cambodia, notes the Pulitzer Center, adding that her reporting exposed child labor in Bolivia, illegal logging in Brazil, corruption in China, and it helped end the incarceration of innocent children in Nepal.
Lakshmanan graduated from Harvard University and did graduate studies at Oxford University. Her awards include a Nieman journalism fellowship.
