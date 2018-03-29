Indian American high school student Akhil Kondepudi was named the winner of the USA National Brain Bee Championship held during Brain Awareness Week March 15-18 at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry.
Kondepudi, of St. Louis, Mo., beat out 53 other regional Brain Bee winners from across the country in claiming the 11th annual competition’s top prize.
The national competition tests high school students on a range of topics covering all aspects of neuroscience, including intelligence, emotions, memory, sleep, neurodegenerative diseases, schizophrenia, addictions and the senses.
The competition involved a neuroanatomy laboratory practical exam with real human brains, patient diagnosis with patient actors, neurohistology, brain MRI imaging identification and a question-and-answer session.
Kondepudi, for taking the top prize, was awarded with $1,500 and an eight-week internship in a neuroscience lab, and will represent the U.S. at the World Brain Bee Championship in Berlin in July.
Indian American Hemanth Asirvatham of Minneapolis, Minn., took second; and Sehej Bindra of Piscataway, N.J., took third and were awarded $1,000 and $500, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.