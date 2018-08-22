ConserWater, an artificial intelligence company founded by Aadith Moothy, was among the 2018 Top Picks of companies poised to disrupt the industry by TechCrunch.
The TechCrunch list, announced July 12, is the organization’s way to shine a spotlight on amazing pre-Series A startup founders, it said.
ConserWater, which uses AI to grow more plants or crops with fewer resources, was chosen in the AI category. Other categories included AR/VR, Blockchain, Biotech/Healthtech, Fintech, Gaming, Privacy/Security, Space, Mobility, Retail or Robotics/IoT/Hardware.
ConserWater is a tool to help farmers worldwide, including India, grow more healthy plants with fewer resources. Less water, less fertilizer, less electricity and, of course, less money, it said.
The company offers predictions and recommendations of how much water to use with Artificial Intelligence: it uses NASA satellite data, weather data, topography and a variety of other factors along with patent pending geospatial deep learning techniques to make predictions to very high accuracy and resolution, in a scalable and cost-effective way.
Farmers can save 30 percent or more on irrigation with the affordable set of AI tools from ConserWater. The company said it also offers farmers, growers, and golf course administrators satellite-based plant health monitoring: using one can make the right decisions to ensure all of their plants, in each part of your farm, are healthy and happy.
Moorthy, a CalTech graduate, is a Knight-Hennessy Scholar (see India-West article here).
Originally from Palm Harbor, Fla., the Indian American student said he will pursue a doctorate in materials science and engineering at Stanford School of Engineering. At the California Institute of Technology, he was a double major in materials science and computer science. Moorthy aspires to become a university professor researching basic materials science that could efficiently translate into products to solve humanity’s materials shortcomings, his bio said.
Moorthy has been named a Barry Goldwater Scholar, a Henry Ford II Scholar and an American Society of Metals Scholar. He also performs regularly as a professional South Indian classical vocalist, his bio added.
“These TC Top Pick founders have won a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, which includes a one-day exhibit space in Startup Alley, three Founder passes (good for all three days of the show), use of CrunchMatch — our investor-to-startup matching platform — and access to the Disrupt SF 2018 press list. They also will receive a three-minute interview on the Showcase Stage with a TechCrunch editor — and we’ll promote that video across our social media platforms,” TechCrunch explained.
The Top Pick winner will be announced during Disrupt San Francisco, which is scheduled for Sept. 5 through Sept. 7.
