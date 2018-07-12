Health4TheWorld, a nonprofit led by Indian American physicians Bhavya Rehani of U.C. San Francisco and Ankur Bharija of Stanford, was named the “Tech Startup of the Year” at the 16th annual American Business Awards, it announced in a June 25 news release.
H4TW, among the fastest growing nonprofits, is the brainchild of the two physicians whose shared vision is to capitalize on the Bay Area’s technological knowhow to deliver life-saving medical knowledge and resources to underserved communities around the globe, the news release said.
Since its launch a year ago, volunteer-driven H4TW has grown enormously and achieved an immediate impact on global health, reaching more than 3,500 people in 22 countries with life-saving resources and support, it added.
“We are harnessing the power of technology to deliver medical education directly to caregivers in remote parts of the world at little to no cost,” said Rehani, the chief executive of the nonprofit.
“With the support of over 100 volunteers, including top medical doctors, engineers, videographers, designers and students, we have developed new tools that are positively impacting lives across the globe,” he said.
H4TW’s innovative solutions rely on mobile- and web-based applications using emerging technologies, such as 3D animations, machine learning and virtual reality, it said.
Its Stroke Mobile Application, which helps patients and families with post-stroke rehabilitation exercises and support, utilizes a conversational chatbot. The app has been translated into multiple languages, including Spanish, Swahili, Nepali, and Tagalog, so that it is customized to the local needs of these communities, the organization added.
Rehani grew up in India where she saw firsthand the impact of scarce resources and inadequate information on the health of villagers, including her own grandfather. Educated in the U.S., both she and her husband and co-founder Bharija are full-time practicing physicians and professors, in addition to their leadership of H4TW.
The soon-to-be released H4TW Education Platform “Health4TheWorld Academy” represents the largest online education platform to educate doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, and allied healthcare professionals in low-resource settings, it said.
