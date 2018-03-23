The National Science Foundation recently awarded an interdisciplinary team of investigators at five higher education institutions with a five-year, $10 million grant to develop a new type of camera that peers deep beneath the skin to help diagnose and monitor a wide variety of health conditions.
The team of investigators for the NSF’s newly announced Expeditions in Computing program is led by Rice University and includes contributions from individuals from Carnegie Mellon University, Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Cornell University.
The effort will combine advanced optics and sophisticated computation to make sense of light that penetrates the skin but scatters off internal tissues and anatomical structures, according to a Carnegie Mellon University news release.
This will enable noninvasive bio-optical imaging at a cellular scale — something not possible with ultrasound, X-rays and other medical imaging technologies, it said.
“Bioimaging today enables us to see just a few millimeters beneath the skin,” said Srinivasa Narasimhan in a statement.
Narasimhan is a computer vision researcher and professor in CMU's Robotics Institute who is associate director of the new project.
“We'd like to go five to 10 times deeper. With every additional millimeter we go, this technology becomes more useful. We hope that eventually it might reduce or eliminate the need for biopsies,” the Indian American researcher said.
Principal investigator on the grant, Rice University professor of electrical and computer engineering Ashutosh Sabharwal said in the news release that “Expeditions supports transformative research, and our goal is to create miniaturized, light-based microscopes for use in wearables, point-of-care, bedside diagnostics, ambulances, operating rooms and more.”
The key to this effort is development of a technique called “computational scatterography,” the news release said.
When light passes through the body, most of that light is scattered, CMU explained. That scattering can cause the tissue to glow, as when a flashlight is pointed at the palm of the hand, it added.
Until now, the scattered light was of little use for medical imaging. But new computer vision techniques allow scientists to make more sense of scattered light — essentially de-scattering the light by tracing the paths that photons took before they reached the camera, the news release added.
Among the investigators at CMU include Narasimhan, Aswin Sankaranarayanan, Ioannis Gkioulekas and Artur Dubrawski. They will work with researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine to explore possible cardiovascular and critical care applications, and with physicians at the Allegheny Health Network on skin cancer applications, according to the CMU news release.
Sabharwal pointed to white blood cell count tests, which require a finger prick or a blood draw, as an example of the project's potential impact. In the U.S., oncologists use millions of WBC tests each week to monitor chemotherapy patients, CMU said.
“Imagine a wearable device no larger than a watch that uses sensors to continuously measure white blood cell count and wirelessly communicate with the oncologist's office,” Sabharwal said in a statement. “The patient could go about their daily life. They'd only have to go to the hospital if there was a problem.”
Sabharwal said it is crucial to understand that scatterography will not aid in managing just one or two healthcare problems, the CMU report added.
“If we succeed, this isn't just one product,” he went on. “It's a platform technology that will be able to spinoff into many products that can be used in the care of nearly 100 health conditions.”
Other investigators include Ashok Veeraraghavan, Richard Baraniuk, Rebecca Richards-Kortum and Lin Zhong at Rice; Al Molnar at Cornell, Latanya Sweeney at Harvard, and Ramesh Raskar at MIT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.