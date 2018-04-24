A team of Indiana University graduate students, including Indian American Pavithra Ramamurthy, April 11 was named the winner of the third annual Cheng Wu Innovation Challenge.
Ramamurthy and teammate Tingyu Li created “Buddy,” a robot that encourages children with a cleft lip and palate to undergo speech therapy in the form of storytelling in their homes, among friends and family, the university said in a news release.
For claiming the top prize, the graduate students beat out seven other entries and won $7,500.
Children born with a cleft lip and palate experience social stigmas because of their physical differences, the university said. Additionally, those affected have trouble articulating words with sounds that require rolling the tongue so it meets the roof of the mouth, it added.
Both Ramamurthy and Li are second-year master's degree students in Human-Computer Interaction Design at Indiana University's School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering.
They both have people close to them who have dealt with cleft lip and palate, the news release said.
Ramamurthy’s sister was born with the condition; Li’s father and his team have provided 7,000 free surgeries to children. Li's and Ramamurthy's desire to help children was the motivation to create Buddy, the university said.
“When a child is practicing in a clinical setting, she is thinking about how she is pronouncing the word,” Ramamurthy said in a statement. “In a home setting, children get excited and talk really fast. That is the context Tingyu and I want to give.”
"In a more comfortable surrounding where they are more at ease, they can take on the engaging activities of storytelling and visualization,” she added. “Their friends are participating, their family is participating. The children are not alone. And as they go through the process, they're using the words in continuous speech.”
Ramamurthy and Li’s robot also provides visual references to children about how to pronounce words. The Indian American student said speech pathologists believe children will understand, articulate and practice better when they can see the enunciation very clearly and in a large format, the news release added.
The Buddy team said the prize will allow them to build another prototype of Buddy. The first prototype has a 3-D printed body and an animated face shown on a smartphone. It uses voice-recognition software, which allows for real-time feedback. Li said she and Ramamurthy want to recruit developers and engineers to help bring Buddy to the public, IU said.
The Cheng Wu Innovation Challenge was launched to encourage students to use technology in innovative ways to address compelling problems.
Another Indian American was among the teams finishing behind team Buddy. Two teams tied for second, both being rewarded with a $3,750 prize. Aditya More, a first year master’s degree student in Human-Computer Interaction Design, was part of the “Small Donation-Big Impact” team that won one of the secondary prizes.
