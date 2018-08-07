APPLETON, Wis. — An Indian American man from Wisconsin accused of spiking his pregnant girlfriend’s drink with an abortion-inducing drug was convicted Aug. 3 of attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child.
Forty-five-year Manishkumar Patel faces a maximum sentence 60 years in prison as a result of a plea agreement with prosecutors in Outagamie County, Wisconsin. As part of a plea deal, bail jumping charges were dismissed, but the judge can consider them at sentencing.
Patel’s girlfriend never drank the spiked beverage, but miscarried weeks later.
The former Kaukauna man had been on the run since he was charged in 2007 and forfeited a $750,000 bond. He was finally arrested in New York in January 2017 and returned to Outagamie County. Patel was held on bail of $50 million.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 9.
According to earlier India-West reports (see report here), after his arrest, Kumar was held on seven felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child, stalking, burglary, and jumping bail.
Wisconsin has high consequences for harming a fetus. Since 1998, the state has ruled that “the killing of an ‘unborn child’ at any stage of pre-natal development is first-degree intentional homicide,” according to the state’s penal code.
According to court records and media reports, Patel, who is married, began an affair with physician Darshana Patel in 2001. In 2004, the couple had a son.
In 2006, Darshana again became pregnant, but miscarried. The following year, she became pregnant again.
Darshana Patel told police she became suspicious when she watched Manishkumar stir a smoothie at an ice cream store and then offered it to her. She noticed a powdery substance on the rim of the cup, and sent it off to a lab for testing.
The substance turned out to be RU-486 – mifepristone – an abortion drug that is only administered by doctors. Darshana faked a stomach ache and did not ingest any of the drug-laced smoothie offered by her boyfriend, but miscarried nonetheless a few weeks later.
The paramour lodged a criminal complaint against her boyfriend in November 2007. Police searching Manishkumar Patel’s home found an envelope containing RU-486 pills. The suspect later told police he had obtained the drugs in India. He admitted to giving Darshana one pill.
Patel told investigators he didn’t need or want any more babies. At the time of his arrest, he owned 14 gas stations, a hotel, and other businesses in Wisconsin, but estimated his net worth at just $400,000.
